The Global Regenerative Agriculture Market size is expected to reach $5 billion by 2029, rising at a market growth of 14.4% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Regenerative Agriculture Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End-user, By Component, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469146/?utm_source=GNW

Hence, it would capture approximately 1/5th share of the market by 2029. The use of regenerative farming methods resulted in enhanced crop health and production, which were partially attributed to better soil health. In addition, the profitability of farms and ranches increased due to lower usage of chemicals, including fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, and antibiotics. Given its advantages, regenerative agriculture is anticipated to be used by more farmers, accelerating market growth. Some of the factors impacting the market are increase in support by government, farmer welfare associations, and various organizations, increasing R&D on using biologicals to sequester carbon, and Challenges in the value chain and marketing of goods from regenerative agriculture.



The governments of several countries are striving to encourage sustainable agriculture methods to reduce the carbon footprint caused by agricultural activities and, at the same time, to enhance agricultural productivity to meet the rising demand for food. Numerous government-funded programs promote traditional indigenous methods that require less input from outside sources. Comparing microbial activity to other carbon sequestration strategies, they are the most efficient at trapping carbon. There is no need for additional equipment, room, or energy during the sequestration process. Hence, the use of biological carbon sequestration is anticipated to increase the usage of regenerative agriculture, which will fuel the expansion of the market, as it can reduce the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere while also increasing plant growth.



However, customers are unwilling to pay more for products manufactured using sustainable techniques since upstream demand is unpredictable. The largest single issue across the bulk of the nation is claimed to be the systemic infrastructure that surrounds large-scale agriculture and frequently supports commodity systems and large-scale monoculture.



Component Outlook



Based on component, the regenerative agriculture market is segmented into solutions and services. The services segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the regenerative agriculture market in 2022. This is due to the fact that these operations include soil testing, crop planning, pest and water management, disease management, and the restoration of wildlife habitats, among others. Ecologists, agricultural consultants, soil scientists, and other subject-matter specialists frequently offer these services.



Type Outlook



On the basis of type, the regenerative agriculture market is divided into agroforestry, silvopasture, aquaculture/ocean farming, no-till & pasture cropping, holistically managed grazing, biochar and others. The agroforestry segment held the highest revenue share in the regenerative agriculture market in 2022. This is owing to the importance of agroforestry, to unify trees, crops, and cattle into one farming system. This strategy has grown in favor recently to enhance the sustainability of agricultural production overall while also enhancing soil health and biodiversity. Agroforestry is crucial in regenerative agriculture for encouraging lucrative and sustainable farming methods.



End-user Outlook



By end-user, the regenerative agriculture market is classified into farmers, service organization, financial institutions, advisory bodies and consumer packaged goods manufacturers. The financial institutions segment acquired a promising growth rate in the regenerative agriculture market in 2022. This is due to the fact that biodiversity offers finance alternatives such as cost reductions, new sources of income, and, more crucially, improved climate resilience and hedging against climate-related risks from biodiversity loss in addition to reducing financial risks. Additionally, investing in biodiversity increases the earth’s resilience to handle extreme weather extremes and the rising demand for resources and energy.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the regenerative agriculture market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region registered the highest revenue share in the regenerative agriculture market in 2022. This is because the goal of regenerative agriculture in North America is to increase biodiversity, soil health, and the sustainability of agricultural systems. Expanding certification schemes and labels that demonstrate adherence to regenerative principles is one sign of the development of regenerative agriculture in North America. The growing number of businesses and investors concentrating on regenerative methods is another indicator of the expansion of regenerative agriculture.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Nestle S.A, Danone, S.A., General Mills, Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, Unilever PLC, Terramera, Inc., Soil Capital Ltd, Indigo Ag, Inc., and Grounded.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Regenerative Agriculture Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Apr-2023: General Mills partnered with American Farmland Trust and Rodale Institute to advance regenerative agriculture in the San Joaquin Valley. The partnership complements General Mills’ vision of one million acres of regenerative agri farmland by 2023.



Mar-2023: Nestlé came into partnership with Barry Callebaut, a Switzerland-based manufacturer of cocoa and chocolate ingredients. Through this partnership, the companies aim to plant trees and apply sustainable agriculture practices. Further, the partnership also aims at removing up to 1.3 million tons of CO2 equivalent.



Jul-2022: General Mills signed a partnership agreement with Regrow Agriculture, a US-based developer of a SaaS-based platform dedicated to making regenerative agriculture everywhere across the globe. The partnership involves monitoring agricultural practices and their environmental effects across vast farmlands in Europe, South America, and North America.



May-2022: Unilever signed an agreement with AXA, a global insurance and asset management company, and Tikehau Capital, a worldwide alternative asset management group. The agreement focuses on picturing their ideas of creating an impact fund intended to advance and promote regenerative agriculture transition.



May-2021: General Mills partnered with The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF), a United States government agency. The partnership focuses on advancing the adoption of regenerative agriculture and improving water quality and soil health.



Feb-2021: Nestlé collaborated with the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH Zurich), a public university in Switzerland. The partnership involves reducing the carbon footprint of agricultural raw materials and primarily focuses on two areas, dairy farming, and crops.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Oct-2021: Indigo Ag acquired Soil Metrics, a US-based developer of soil modeling software. This acquisition reinforces the acquiring company’s commitment to accelerating discoveries in soil carbon sciences.



Geographical Expansions:



May-2023: Nestlé expanded its footprint by setting up the Institute of Agricultural Sciences in Switzerland. The new institute would strengthen the company’s expertise and knowledge.



Business Expansions:



Jan-2023: Terramera expanded its business by forming a majority-owned subsidiary enrichAg. The new subsidiary would focus on commercializing the company’s soil enrichment platform, EnrichSoil. EnrichSoil enables agronomists and farmers to perform a self-test for nutrient levels.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By End-user



• Service Organization



• Consumer Packaged Goods Manufacturers



• Advisory Bodies



• Financial Institutions



• Farmers



By Component



• Solution



• Services



By Type



• Agroforestry



• Aquaculture/Ocean Farming



• Silvopasture



• No-Till & Pasture Cropping



• Biochar



• Holistically Managed Grazing



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Australia



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Nestle S.A



• Danone, S.A.



• General Mills, Inc.



• Cargill, Incorporated



• Unilever PLC



• Terramera, Inc.



• Soil Capital Ltd



• Indigo Ag, Inc.



• Grounded



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469146/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________