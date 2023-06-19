The Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market size is expected to reach $26.5 billion by 2029, rising at a market growth of 9.6% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product Type, By Design, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469145/?utm_source=GNW

As a result, it guarantees the safety and freshness of the food kept in a refrigerator display. Now, companies using real-time data can quickly see possible problems with smart refrigeration. One of the intriguing newest ideas in the food industry is interactive displays. It gives customers an interactive shopping experience and makes it simple to communicate with the things on display. These displays help foster customer loyalty and trust while informing customers about the product’s nutritional benefits, origins, and uses. Some of the factors impacting the market are rising consumer interest in frozen foods and beverages, expansion of supermarkets/ hypermarkets, and CFC and HFC refrigerants’ effects on climate.



The demand for convenience in food and beverage processing is the main element boosting the market for refrigerated display cases. In addition, there is an increased desire for hygienic, fresh, and nutritious food, which, in turn, is increasing the demand for refrigerated display cases built of quality materials. Blockchain technology is being used more frequently by supermarkets and hypermarkets to track product information, including source, manufacturing location, and method of transit. A data structure that stores transactional records and provides privacy and decentralization is what blockchain technology is generally referred to as. The popularity of supermarkets & hypermarkets has increased due to their increasing use of technology to provide customers with the best service and products possible.



However, industries switched to HFCs (Hydrofluorocarbons) to lessen the harmful effects of refrigerants on the environment. Previously, CFCs were used to manufacture air conditioners, but the industries opted to switch to a better option because of the refrigerants’ harmful environmental impact. Hence, the growing environmental concerns due to the HFCs and CFCs will restrict the market growth in the forecasted period.



Product Type Outlook



Based on product type, the market is segmented into plug in and remote. The plug in segment dominated the market with maximum revenue share in 2022. This is because plug-in RDCs include curved glass display cases kept on the floor and compact refrigerated cases mounted to a wall to open. Bottle coolers in plug in devices are anticipated to expand quickly due to the increased demand for bottled and aerated beverages. Because of the low capital expense, these systems are widely used by smaller and mid-sized outlets with tighter budgets.



Product Design Outlook



On the basis of product design, the market is divided into vertical, horizontal and hybrid & semi-vertical. The horizontal segment acquired a significant revenue share in the market in 2022. This is owing to a sizable glass gantry, this creative refrigerated display case for fresh pastries, chocolate, and ice cream may also be placed in the middle of the space, making the goods visible from all sides. A proprietary CIAM mechanism allows for the downward opening of the glass casing. It comes in several linear modules.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Europe region witnessed the largest revenue share in the market in 2022. This is due to the region’s well-established retail food and beverage industry. The market for refrigerated display cabinets is the largest and most equally distributed in Europe. As disposable incomes have expanded, so has the need for home appliance products. The market in European nations is mainly influenced by the rise in per-capita income and the desire for packaged food products. This demand has been a primary driver of the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Lennox International, Inc., Dover Corporation, Illinois Tool Works, Inc., Hoshizaki Corporation, Metalfrio Solutions S.A, Hussmann Corporation (Panasonic Holdings Corporation), AHT cooling systems GmbH (Daikin Industries, Ltd.), Epta S.p.A., FRIGOGLASS S.A.I.C, and Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (Haier Group Corporation).



Strategies Deployed in Refrigerated Display Cases Market



Nov-2022: Western Refrigeration Private Limited, part of Hoshizaki expanded its geographical footprint by setting up a new plant in Gujarat, India. The new plant enhances Hoshizaki’s Indian subsidiaries’ production capacity for deep freezers, and commercial refrigerators, and allows them to meet the evolving demands from customers in Europe, Africa, and Asia.



Jul-2022: Lennox International came into partnership with Financeit, a Canada-based provider of point-of-sale financing services. This partnership ensures Lennox’s dealers get access to the financing providers’ technology and programs.



Jun-2022: Hillphoenix, part of Dover launched R290 self-contained display cases. The new display case is a part of Dover’s Second Nature Natural product range, a refrigerant product line. The launch of the product demonstrates the company’s commitment to the environment.



Dec-2021: Epta acquired Eurocold, a Portugal-based provider of industrial and commercial refrigeration services. The addition of Eurocold expands and strengthens Epta’s market presence in Portugal, and is of strategic importance to the acquiring company, primarily due to the increased demand for green technologies in Poland.



Aug-2021: Epta took over Sociedad Ingeniería y Mantención VPP, a provider of refrigeration installation and maintenance services. With this acquisition, Epta would be able to provide its clients with turn-key installations and enhanced after-sales services through the extension of the company’s reach with technical and commercial divisions, Moreover, the acquisition would lead to the development of the development of sustainable solutions for the company’s brands offering retailers high-level 360 degrees services.



Oct-2020: SWEP, part of Dover introduced B4T Ultra (U) Pressure and the V250AS. The new brazed plate heat exchangers are intended for the refrigeration and AC markets. The B4T Ultra is designed targets CO2 as its preferred natural refrigerant choice and is compact. The V250AS evaporator is intended for the AC market and has an operating range of 80kW to 250kW.



Dec-2019: Epta completed the acquisition of Linus Eco, a Poland-based provider of refrigeration services. The acquisition aligns with the acquiring company’s strategy for international development and further expands the company’s market presence in Eastern and Central Europe.



Sep-2019: Epta took over Sofrico, a New Caledonia-based provider of contracting services for industrial and commercial refrigeration. This acquisition expands and reinforces the acquiring company’s market presence in the Asia-Pacific region and aligns with the company’s strategy for international development.



Sep-2019: Dover Food Retail partnered with Wirth Research, a UK-based research firm. The partnership focuses on providing innovative solutions intended for the food retail market in the North American region.



2019-Apr: Epta completed the acquisition of Kysor Warren, a refrigerated display manufacturer. The acquisition would result in the formation of a new company namely Kysor Warren Epta US Corp. Additionally, the acquisition aligns with the goal of Epta’s expansion, aiming towards the organic category empowered by extensive product and service distribution through advancements, facilitating the Kysore Warren brand to grow.



Jan-2019: Hussmann took over assets of Exxeno LLC, a US-based provider of SAAS monitoring and analysis solutions intended for the commercial refrigerator market. The addition of assets of Exxeno enables the acquiring company to deliver value to its customers through cashing on Hussmann’s expertise in refrigeration systems, and Exxeno’s expertise in services. Further, the acquisition aims at reducing the overall cost to the retailer, through reduced maintenance and optimal operations.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product Type



• Plug In



• Remote



By Design



• Vertical



• Horizontal



• Hybrid & Semi-Vertical



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Lennox International, Inc.



• Dover Corporation



• Illinois Tool Works, Inc.



• Hoshizaki Corporation



• Metalfrio Solutions S.A



• Hussmann Corporation (Panasonic Holdings Corporation)



• AHT cooling systems GmbH (Daikin Industries, Ltd.)



• Epta S.p.A.



• FRIGOGLASS S.A.I.C



• Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (Haier Group Corporation)



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

