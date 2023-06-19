Home Audio Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's Home Audio Equipment Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s home audio equipment Market Report 2023, the market will grow from $33.9 billion in 2022 to $37.8 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 11%. Further, the market will reach $58.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of more than 11%. Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the home audio equipment market in 2022.



The increasing prevalence of smart homes is expected to drive the growth of the home audio equipment industry. Smart homes are equipped with advanced devices that allow for remote control and automation of appliances and devices through internet-connected devices such as smartphones. The convenience and luxury offered by smart home devices have garnered significant interest from consumers, resulting in a rising demand for home audio equipment.

Learn More In-Depth On The Home Audio Equipment Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/home-audio-equipment-global-market-report

Major home audio equipment companies are Sony Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Nakamichi Corporation, Bose Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, JVC KENWOOD Holdings Inc., Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV, and Blaupunkt GmbH.

A key trend in the market is product innovation, as major companies strive to maintain their market position. These companies are introducing innovative products to cater to consumer demands.

For example, in October 2022, Rode, an Australian-based manufacturer of high-quality microphones and audio equipment, launched Rode X, a new audio hardware and software division. This division includes three products, including two new microphones and Unify, a virtual mixing solution designed for streaming and gaming. Unify allows users to mix multiple USB microphones and virtual audio sources through a single interface, enhancing audio quality by removing background noise and incorporating features such as noise gates, high-pass filters, and compressors.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Home Audio Equipment Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9361&type=smp

The global home audio equipment market is segmented as -

1) By Product Type: Speakers, Headphones, Amplifiers, Receivers, DACS, Phono Pre-amp, Turntables, CD Players, Digital Music Streamers, Other Product Type

2) By Connectivity: Wired, Wireless

3) By Price: Low, Medium, High

4) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

5) By Application: TV, Computers, Other Applications

The home audio equipment market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, highlighting its projected growth, key trends, major players, and regional dynamics. This report is of great importance to industry stakeholders, investors, and decision-makers as it offers a deep analysis of the market's future trends. It serves as a valuable resource for strategic planning, market entry, and investment decisions.

Home Audio Equipment Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the home audio equipment market size, home audio equipment market segments, home audio equipment market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 5,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database