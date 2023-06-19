Global Foreign Body Removal Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors As Per The Business Research Company's Foreign Body Removal Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s foreign body removal Market Report 2023, the market will grow from$1.8 billion in 2022 to $1.9 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 5%. Further, the market is anticipated to expand further and reach $2.3 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5%. North America held the largest foreign body removal market share in 2022.



The increasing demand for minimally invasive surgery is a significant driver for the growth of the foreign body removal industry. This type of surgical procedure involves smaller incisions, shorter recovery times, and fewer stitches. Foreign body removal, which is a minimally invasive surgical procedure used to eliminate objects lodged in the digestive system or other parts of the body, has seen a rise in demand due to the popularity of minimally invasive surgery.

Foreign body removal market is led by companies such as Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Rumex International Co., Anthony Products Inc., GerMedUSA Inc., UrgentMED, and Optics Incorporated.

Technology innovations are emerging as a key trend in the foreign body removal market. Key companies operating in this market are focusing on developing technologically advanced solutions to strengthen their market presence.

For instance, Olympus Corporation recently launched a line of single-use Foreign Body Retrieval devices, providing doctors with alternatives for addressing infection prevention campaigns. These specialized single-use gripping forceps replace the previously available reusable devices and assist in the recovery of foreign substances, stents, and removed tissue.

The global foreign body removal market is segmented as -

1) By Device Type: Forceps, Retrieval Baskets, Balloon Catheter, Surgical Scissors, Other Device Types

2) By Application: Stomach, Gut, Mouth, Ear, Nose, Other Applications

3) By End Users: Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

