The Global Pole Vault Equipment Market size is expected to reach $138.4 million by 2029, rising at a market growth of 3.3% CAGR during the forecast period

The target takeoff location on the runway is designated with distance markers or flags, and this is where the vault box is placed. For stability and to prevent any movement or to shift during vaulting, it is deeply sunk into the earth. Therefore, Vault Box is expected to capture more than 23% share in the market by 2029. Sports teams, athletes, and competitions are supported by a number of sports brands as well as corporations in order to advertise the sport and the equipment used in it. Some of the factors impacting the market are increasing interest in pole vaulting as a sport, rising demand for inflatable pole vault pits, and the low rate of development of pole vault equipment.



Pole vaulting is a sport that is becoming increasingly well-liked among players and fans worldwide, and this is reflected in the rise in demand for top-notch pole vault gear. Along with pole vault poles and landing mats, this also refers to other equipment, including crossbars, vault boxes, and standards. Manufacturers of pole vault gear are reacting to this need by creating fresh, cutting-edge goods with enhanced functionality and security. Institutions, private clubs, and schools frequently use pole vault equipment, notably pole vault pits. By improving production capacity and creating more advanced pole vault equipment, manufacturers are working hard to satisfy these end customers’ growing demands.



However, in recent years, the pole vault’s equipment, particularly the pole material, has not undergone much advancement. As time went on, aluminum and later fiberglass took over as the pole material of choice, replacing bamboo in the process. In spite of the advent of cutting-edge inventions such as inflatable pits, makers of pole vault equipment are yet to investigate additional breakthroughs in material design. As a result, the development potential is now constrained. Therefore, such elements may hamper the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.



Based on buyer type, the market is characterized into individual, promotional, and institutional. The institutional segment garnered the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. Sports and physical fitness are strongly encouraged among students and members of institutions, including colleges, schools, and athletic organizations. The proper pole vault equipment must be available in facilities that provide pole vaulting as a sport to guarantee the security and success of their participants.



By product, the market is divided into accessories, pole vault mat, vault box, cross bars, height gauge, pole vault uprights, and others. The cross bars segment procured a promising growth rate in the market in 2022. The equipment for pole vaulting must include cross bars. The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has established the required cross bar size for pole vaulting. To make cross bars more visible to athletes and referees, they frequently contain contrasting colors or markings. As a result, athletes can more precisely judge their approach, and referees can tell whether the bar has been successfully cleared or touched.



On the basis of distribution channel, the market is classified into sport variety stores, direct to customer channel, third party online channel, and others. The direct to customer channel segment acquired the largest revenue share in the market in 2022. The direct-to-consumer channel can offer customers an easy and effective purchasing process. By bypassing middlemen like merchants or sporting goods stores, customers can buy pole vault poles, landing mats, and other necessary equipment directly from distributors or manufacturers through this method.



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment acquired the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. As more individuals watch major sports events like the Olympics, the demand has increased. Furthermore, due to broadcast companies’ efforts to diversify their programming with the inclusion of pole vaulting in gyms, pole vaulting has grown in popularity among consumers.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Altius Poles, Aluminum Athletic Equipment Co., ARH SPORTS EQUIPMENT Limited, Blazer Athletic Equipment, Dimasport SA, UST-ESSX (Mamiya-OP Co., Ltd.), Gill Athletics (Litania Sports Group), Nordic Sport AB, and UCS, Inc.



