Drugs of Abuse (DOA) Testing Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's Drugs Of Abuse (DOA) Testing Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s drugs of abuse (DOA) testing Market Report 2023, the market will grow from $6 billion in 2022 to $6.6 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 10%. Further, the market will reach $9.3 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of more than 8%. North America was the largest region in the drugs of abuse testing market in 2022.



One of the key drivers for the growth of the drugs of abuse (DOA) testing industry is the increasing demand for drug abuse treatment. Substance abuse or drug abuse refers to the harmful use of substances by individuals. Drug testing plays a crucial role in identifying substances that are not naturally found in the body. The process typically involves a screening test followed by a confirmatory test to detect and validate the presence of specific substances. The rising demand for drug abuse treatment is consequently driving the growth of the drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market.

Major drugs of abuse (DOA) testing companies are Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Homology Medicines Inc., and bioMérieux Inc.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend in the drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market. Key companies in this market are actively engaged in developing innovative technological solutions to strengthen their market position.

For instance, in May 2020, a Canadian technology company introduced instruments capable of detecting THC (the psychoactive component in marijuana) in breath for law enforcement purposes. Cannabix Technologies' point-of-care breath testing solutions utilize microfluidic sensor technology to detect THC. Notably, the THCBA device provides results in under 5 minutes, offering convenient and efficient testing capabilities.

The global drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market is segmented as-

1) By Product And Service: Analyzers, Rapid Testing Devices, Consumables, Laboratory Services

2) By Sample Type: Urine, Hair, Oral Fluid, Breath

3) By Application: Pain Management, Criminal Justice, Workplace Screening

4) By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Forensic Laboratories, Other End Users

The drugs of abuse (DOA) testing market report provides a complete analysis of the market, forecasting its growth trajectory and identifying key factors shaping the market landscape. The report plays a crucial role in enhancing knowledge and awareness about the market, contributing to the advancement of drug abuse treatment and public health. Its findings and analysis have the potential to drive positive changes in the industry, promoting the development of more effective and efficient drug testing solutions and ultimately helping to address the global issue of substance abuse.

