The Global Oral Antiviral Market size is expected to reach $41.2 billion by 2029, rising at a market growth of 2.3% CAGR during the forecast period

The worldwide prevalence of influenza and the rising number of drug launches are the main drivers of the expansion of the market. As a result, players are concentrating on research & development with potential candidates to address the substantial unmet demands in the market. Some of the factors impacting the market are growing incidence of viral infection, growing Healthcare expenditures, and limited options of accessible, affordable, and broad-spectrum oral antivirals.



Viral infections are now much more common than they were in the recent past. It depends on a variety of conditions whether new infectious diseases originate, or "old" infectious diseases reemerge. Many diseases are brought on by human behavior and habits; however, some are the consequence of natural processes like the development of pathogens over time. The increasing number & size of investments made within the healthcare industry by governments of different nations is one of the primary drivers of the market’s growth. Because of their rapid economic development and rising healthcare expenses, more developing countries are projected to have more access to high-quality healthcare.



However, it takes time to create a targeted, safe, and effective antiviral from the beginning, which is anticipated to restrain market revenue growth. Future viral pandemics highlight the need for broad-spectrum antiviral medications, like direct-acting antivirals, that may be promptly and broadly deployed to stop viral spread while effective vaccinations are being developed.



Based on indication, the market is segmented into hepatitis, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), influenza and others. In 2022, the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) segment held the highest revenue share in the market. The market is predicted to grow faster than average due to the high incidence of HIV infection, availability of branded medications, high treatment rate, and government attempts to raise the treatment rate.



On the basis of drug class, the market is fragmented into protease inhibitors, reverse transcriptase inhibitors, and others. The protease inhibitors segment garnered a significant revenue share in the market in 2022. Protease inhibitors are drugs that work by obstructing the protein-cleaving enzymes. Among the most well-known are antiviral medications frequently used to treat HIV/AIDS, hepatitis C, and COVID-19. Protease inhibitors are widely used to treat HIV and hepatitis, driving market expansion in this segment.



By distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into hospital pharmacies, drug store & retail pharmacies, and online providers. The online providers segment recorded a remarkable revenue share in the market in 2022. This is because online pharmacies are becoming more and more well-liked by the general population. They also provide discounts and cost-effective solutions. This segment’s revenue growth is also aided by easier access to online services and a quicker increase in Internet users. Due to the cheaper pricing compared to other merchants and physical stores, most people prefer to purchase online.



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2022, the North America region led the market by generating the largest revenue share. The rise in the prevalence of viral illnesses including the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and hepatitis C, the presence of major manufacturers of oral antivirals, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure all contribute to the market growth.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Viatris, Inc. (Mylan N.V.), AbbVie, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



By Indication



• Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)



• Hepatitis



• Influenza



• Others



By Drug Class



• Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors



• Protease Inhibitors



• Others



By Distribution Channel



• Drug Store & Retail Pharmacies



• Hospital Pharmacies



• Online Providers



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Johnson & Johnson



• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



• Merck & Co., Inc.



• Bristol Myers Squibb Company



• Gilead Sciences, Inc.



• Viatris, Inc. (Mylan N.V.)



• AbbVie, Inc.



• GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)



• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



• Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



