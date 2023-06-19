The Global Night Creams Market size is expected to reach $12.7 billion by 2029, rising at a market growth of 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Night Creams Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel, By Product Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469138/?utm_source=GNW

Therefore, E-commerce is anticipated to generate more than 30% share in the market by 2029. According to WHO, in 2020, there were more persons over the age of 60 than under five-year-olds. One in six individuals across the world will be 60 or older by 2030. By this year, there will be 1.4 billion people over the age of 60, up from 1 billion in 2020. The number of individuals in the world who are 60 or older will double (to 2.1 billion) by 2050. Some of the factors impacting the market are rising demand for effective dermal care creams, growing expansion of e-commerce sales, and rise of counterfeit products.



The skin of people is exposed to unwanted pollutants, dust, and dirt all day long and when traveling. A harmful build-up from prolonged contact with dust particles can enter the system, causing pollutants and excessive sweating. Ignoring skin needs can also lead to rashes, cutaneous infections, and irritation. The market is expected to develop throughout the forecast period due to the rapidly increasing need for effective dermal care at night. Consumers across the world are interested in buying cosmetic items online as a result of rising internet usage and digitization. Additionally, buying cosmetics online has made the process simple and convenient while offering safe online payment alternatives and time, effort, and money savings. This will further fuel the market demand in the forecast period and the following years.



However, customers are instinctively encouraged to purchase low-quality, unbranded cosmetics items rather than reputable brands due to the wide availability of counterfeit cosmetic products. Additionally, the higher price of luxury skincare products impacts the demand for these products among those with lower incomes, which hinders the expansion of the market.



Product Type Outlook



By product type, the market is segmented into moisturizing cream, anti-ageing cream, and skin whitening cream. The anti-ageing cream segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the market 2022. Growing demand is being caused by the product’s capacity to reduce scars and wrinkles. Such creams are very popular among people in their middle and later years since it gives their skin a better complexion, more softness, and a younger appearance. Many customers concerned about their aging-related dull and sagging skin are drawn to the aforementioned benefits.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on distribution channel, the market is fragmented into retail pharmacies, convenience stores, hypermarkets/ supermarkets, and e-commerce. The convenience stores segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the market in 2022. Due to the variety of items that cater to various skin types, issues, and preferences, convenience stores have emerged as a significant distribution channel for skincare products. These businesses frequently stock an array of high-quality or specialty cosmetics from well-known brands, making it easier for customers to find things that meet their needs.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific region covered a considerable revenue share in the market 2022. The regional market is expanding due to the growing demand for skin care products in nations like China, Japan, and India. India’s skincare market is expected to grow due to the expansion of skin issues. As a result, there is a much-increased demand with more moisturizing and skin-whitening ingredients. The regional market is expected to be stimulated by growing investments from major manufacturers.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Beiersdorf AG, The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc., L’Oreal S.A., The Procter and Gamble Company (Olay), Shiseido Company Limited, Unilever PLC, Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Derma E (Topix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), Himalaya Wellness Company (Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.) and Guerlain SA.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Distribution Channel



• Convenience Stores



• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets



• Retail Pharmacies



• Ecommerce



By Product Type



• Moisturizing



• Anti-aging



• Skin Whitening



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o Australia



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Beiersdorf AG



• The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.



• L’Oreal S.A.



• The Procter and Gamble Company (Olay)



• Shiseido Company Limited



• Unilever PLC



• Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)



• Derma E (Topix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)



• Himalaya Wellness Company (Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.)



• Guerlain SA



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469138/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________