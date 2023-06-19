The Dickey Foundation Supporting First Responders in California

Dallas, TX, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dickey Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, will travel to California and provide the hard working first responders of two deserving law enforcement departments.

Their first stop will be on June 23rd at 11:30 AM with the Cosumnes Fire Department Station 71 located at 8760 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove, CA 95624. Here they will present the department with a grant valued at more than $7,000 for two ground monitor systems for two of their firefighting engines, as well as protective gear for 25 incoming recruits. These items are critical safety equipment and gear that will make firefighter’s job easier and safer.

The Dickey Foundation’s next stop is in Yuba City, CA providing three spike and ballistic vests for the dogs of the Yuba City Police Department’s K9 Unit. These police K9 officers often encounter situations where these vests can protect them from dangerous criminal activity. The K9 vests are valued at more than $6,000. The grant presentation will take place at 11:30 AM on June 26th at the Yuba City Police Department, 1545 Poole Boulevard, Yuba City, California 95993.

“Any way we can support the well-being and safety of these men and women is an honor and a pleasure to our foundation,” said Maurine Dickey, Chairman of the Board.

“The Dickey Foundation is looking forward to meeting and presenting these grants to the fire and police departments of the Elk Grove and Yuba City communities,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO Dickey’s Capital Group. “We are honored to support the safety of these brave men, women and K-9 first responders.”

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit guests can also help support their local first responders with a portion of every Big Yellow Cup purchase going towards these grants and The Dickey Foundation, or with an additional $1.00 donation at the time of their purchase.

Join us as we proudly support those who protect and serve every day in our communities like law enforcement, firefighters, and even their families. Any generous donation you make to The Dickey Foundation will help continue to support our first responders. Donate today to help save a life!

