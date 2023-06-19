The Global Mushroom Coffee Market size is expected to reach $3.7 billion by 2029, rising at a market growth of 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mushroom Coffee Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Form, By Packaging, By Distribution Channel, By Caffeine Content, By Mushroom Extract, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469137/?utm_source=GNW

Reishi Mushroom Extract is one of the significant contributors to the market and generated approximately $405.5 million revenue in 2022. Reishi mushrooms are being added to a variety of functional foods and drinks, including coffee and cocoa and consumers are gradually shifting to functional beverages that are marketed as having advantages beyond just providing basic nutrition. Some of the factors impacting the market are Increasing awareness of the benefits of mushrooms, Growing demand for functional foods as well as dietary supplements and effects of excessive consumption of caffeine and mushroom.



Coffee made with mushrooms may improve focus, clarity, and attention. According to research conducted in test tubes, the lion’s mane may specifically stimulate the synthesis of the protein known as nerve growth factor, which is essential for developing neurons. Therefore, the market will experience rapid growth throughout the forecast period. The way of living and dietary habits of individuals have drastically changed during the past 20 years. Urbanization and consumerism were the driving forces behind this transformation, which led to a sharp rise in the consumption of artificial food products and an increase in the prevalence of lifestyle disorders. It is anticipated that the market will grow considerably throughout the forecast. However, Mushroom coffee can have negative consequences, especially if someone consumes excessive amounts or are intolerant to caffeine, even if it may be an excellent substitute for coffee for individuals who are trying to restrict their caffeine intake. Therefore, all these elements are preventing the market from rapid expansion.



Form Outlook



Based on form, the market is characterized into grounded and powder. The powder segment garnered the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. It is a good option for customers who wish to stock up on their preferred beverage or who reside in places where fresh coffee is not easily accessible. Major brands are launching instant/powdered mushroom coffee with a unique blend of tastes and aromas. Such factors are propelling the growth of the segment.



Mushroom Extract Outlook



On the basis of mushroom extract, the market is classified into lion’s mane, chaga, cordyceps, reishi, and others. The chaga segment acquired the largest revenue share in the market in 2022. Coffee goes well with the mild, earthy flavor of chaga mushrooms. Coffee fans seeking a distinctive flavor profile will enjoy the extract’s addition of a nutty, somewhat sweet flavor to their favorite brew. In addition, chaga mushroom is well known for its possible health advantages, which include enhancing the immune system, decreasing inflammation, and fostering general well-being.



Caffeine Content Outlook



By caffeine content, the market is divided into caffeinated and decaffeinated. The decaffeinated segment garnered a remarkable growth rate in the market in 2022. Coffee that has been decaffeinated can offer a method to experience the taste and habit of coffee without disturbing sleep. Additionally, the distinct and delicate flavor of some mushrooms, like lion’s mane, could be overpowered by the robust flavor of normal coffee’s caffeine. Therefore, people who enjoy strong mushroom flavors in their coffee prefer decaffeinated ones as it preserves the taste of mushrooms to a greater extent.



Packaging Outlook



Based on packaging, the market is segmented into sachets, containers/packets, and coffee pods. The sachets segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the market in 2022. The use of mushroom coffee sachets is simple and doesn’t require much preparation. Just opening the sachet, dispensing the contents into a cup, and topping it with hot water prepares a healthy and fresh coffee. Sachets remain the most useful options for those who need a quick and simple way to prepare coffee but are busy. Moreover, sachets can be easily carried around.



Distribution Channel Outlook



On the basis of distribution channel, the market is fragmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online. The online segment witnessed a considerable growth rate in the market in 2022. Customers are going to online channels more frequently because they provide practical advantages like substantial discounts, a large selection of products all in one location, simple payment choices, doorstep delivery, etc. The consumer convenience offered by these channels is what has caused this shift in preference.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment garnered the maximum revenue share in the market in 2022. The region has grown tremendously due to the growing popularity of mushroom coffee variants. The prospective customer base for mushroom coffee in this region is expected to expand as healthcare takes on more significance and more health-conscious customers accept beverages with mushrooms in them. Furthermore, elements like the expansion of mainstream coffee players, rising disposable incomes, and advanced coffee culture are aiding in the increasing demand for mushroom coffee.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Laird Superfood, Inc., Four Sigmatic, Om Mushroom Superfood, RYZE, Real Mushrooms, Mushroom Cups International, Rheal, NeuRoast, DIRTEA Limited, and La Republica Coffee, Inc.



Strategies Deployed in Mushroom Coffee Market



Dec-2021: Four Sigmatic introduced a series of coffee creamers comprising high dosages of functional mushrooms. The product provides particular health benefits. The product was created on the Four Sigmatic’s unique mushroom heritage and aim of bringing healthy and available upgrades to coffee routines everywhere.



Oct-2021: Om Mushroom Superfood announced the launch of Morning Energy Blend, the latest blend of two species of cordyceps and Vitamin D2 derived from Agaricus bisporus to enhance energy and mood. Moreover, it would also include lion’s mane, Rhodiola, turkey tail, and king trumpet to boost immunity, whereas reishi and chaga would deliver antioxidants to the body.



Sep-2021: Four Sigmatic released Perform Ground Coffee and Immune Support Ground Coffee. The launched product consists of mushrooms for functional benefits. Moreover, the product is developed for consumers seeking productivity and energy.



Jun-2021: Laird Superfood launched Aloha Oat & Macadamia Nut Superfood Creamer, a plant-based oat milk creamer. The launch defines the superfood space by bringing tasty products that offer natural fuel - sustainably and affordably.



Jan-2021: Laird Superfood introduced Focus Coffee, a blending of botanicals and functional mushroom extract. This launch aims to improve customers’ fueling experience. Additionally, the product is created with botanicals and a functional mushroom extract, for their advanced functional coffee line.



Dec-2020: Laird Superfood released Boost Coffee, coffee with Vitamin D, botanicals, and functional mushrooms for a highly nourishing and better fueling experience. The product consists of Olive Leaf powder, Organic Red Reishi Mushroom Extract, Organic Ground Medium Roast Coffee, and Organic Agaricus Mushroom Vitamin D Extract.



Jul-2020: Four Sigmatic unveiled a line of shots with functional mushrooms and adaptogens. This portfolio provides wellness products that are manufactured with fruit juice and vitamins. In addition, this line would also feature three ‘high impact’ shots that are claimed to have benefits in the areas of beauty, health, and productivity.



Jun-2020: RYZE Superfoods announced the launch of Mushroom Keto Coffee, a healthier coffee replacement that offers energy and focus without any side effects of caffeine. The product is a blend of six medicinal mushrooms, arabica coffee, and MCT oil.



May-2020: Laird Superfood unveiled Organic Ground Coffee, a Dark Roast, and Medium Roast Ground Coffee with Functional Mushrooms. The newly launched product’s latest coffee blend is mixed with the extracts of organic functional mushrooms: Cordyceps, Chaga, and Lion’s Mane.



Sep-2019: Om Organic Mushroom Nutrition unveiled new mushroom superfood functional drinks sticks and mushroom superfood daily boost capsules. These products would provide an on-the-go boost of mushroom superfoods plus functional components to offer efficient nutrition and complement key wellness states.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Form



• Powder



• Grounded



By Packaging



• Containers/Packets



• Sachets



• Coffee Pods



By Distribution Channel



• Supermarkets/hypermarkets



• Convenience Stores



• Online



By Caffeine Content



• Caffeinated



• Decaffeinated



By Mushroom Extract



• Chaga



• Lion’s mane



• Cordyceps



• Reishi



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Laird Superfood, Inc.



• Four Sigmatic



• Om Mushroom Superfood



• RYZE



• Real Mushrooms



• Mushroom Cups International



• Rheal



• NeuRoast



• DIRTEA Limited



• La Republica Coffee, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469137/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________