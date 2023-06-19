Sublim Groupe's CEO Dominique Fraser Seeks Affiliates to Promote a Strategic Joint Venture -- an Exclusive First-Class Masterclass

Findlay, Ohio, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Sublim Groupe, a leading provider of educational resources and online courses, seeks strategic affiliate partners for renowned entrepreneur, author, and speaker, Dominique Fraser.

CEO, Dominque Fraser led Sublim's reputation soon synonymous with high quality and innovation. After only four years of existence, the company was recognized not only across Canada but also in the American and French markets thanks to its work carried out on behalf of big names such as Moët & Chandon, Victoria's Secret, L'Oréal Paris, WonderBra, Fairmont, Giorgio Armani, and Mercedes, in addition to having had the chance to work on projects with international artists such as Whoopi Goldberg, Nelly Furtado, Celine Dion, and John Malkovich.

Continuing the success, Fraser is launching an exclusive First-Class Masterclass designed to help entrepreneurs reach 6-figures a month without increasing their ad budgets. They are now seeking dedicated and motivated affiliates to join the team and promote this game-changing program to a broader audience.

The First-Class Masterclass is a comprehensive 90-minute live webinar with slides and Q&A, where participants will discover the secrets to building a powerful offer to attract high-paying clients willing to pay five or six figures to work with them. The masterclass also reveals strategies to reach a 6-figure monthly recurring revenue (MRR) in 90 days and skyrocket profit margins while working fewer hours.

By becoming an affiliate partner for Sublim Groupe and Dominique Fraser's First-Class Masterclass, one can promote this transformative program to an audience and earn substantial commissions for each successful referral. As an affiliate, the following benefits are gained.

Affiliates earn a lucrative commission structure. They can earn a competitive commission of 10% for each referral that leads to a purchase of the 8-weeks Mastermind or the 2-day VIP First-Class Salon.

Additionally, affiliates receive comprehensive promotion assets. They gain access to a wide range of swipe copy, email templates, webinar intros, and promotional assets that can easily be emailed or shared through social media to effectively market the masterclass to an audience.

As an added benefit, Sublim provides joint venture (JV_ Support). The team will fully support processing payments, customizing the 2-day VIP First-Class Salon dates, and ensuring timely commission payments to the affiliate.

The financial component continues as multiple revenue streams for the affiliate. Sublim upsells participants beyond the intensive 8-week First-Class Offer Program or the 2-day VIP First-Class Salon, providing additional revenue potential for the affiliate.

Sublim is seeking only serious affiliates with a robust online presence or an email list with an audience of experts, consultants, and course creators earning over $100,000 yearly with a genuine passion for helping entrepreneurs succeed. Whether a blogger, influencer, website owner, or have a significant social media following, all are welcome to apply for the affiliate program.

To apply or learn more about the program, please visit our dedicated affiliate sign-up page at https://www.sublimclass.com/affiliate_users/sign_up. The application process is simple, and Sublim will review each application with care and consideration.

Please take advantage of the opportunity to join this strategic joint venture with Dominique Fraser and Sublim Groupe to empower entrepreneurs to achieve their financial goals. Join as an affiliate partner today and significantly impact the business world.

For media inquiries, to book Dominique Fraser to speak, or for further information, please contact: Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, Dominique Fraser's Publicist, AndreaAdamsMiller@TheREDCarpetConnection.com, 419-722-6931.

About Sublim Groupe:

Sublim Groupe is a leading provider of educational resources and online courses committed to empowering individuals with knowledge and skills to succeed in various fields. With diverse programs, Sublim Group dedicates to delivering high-quality education, fostering personal growth, and helping individuals unlock their full potential. Over the years, the Sublim Training Center has certified hundreds of students residing in all four corners of the planet: France, the United States, Germany, Spain, and even Bolivia, to name a few.

About Dominique Fraser:

Dominique Fraser is an entrepreneur, author, speaker, and investor. With over 80,000 followers on social media, Dominique is recognized as a top influencer discussing money in Canada.

She is dedicated to helping 6-figure to 7-figure entrepreneurs build a powerful offer and attracts clients willing to pay 5 to 6 figures to work with them while mastering the business skills and structures needed.

Thanks to this initiative, Dominique Fraser completely revolutionized her field of expertise by creating the one and only specialized certification in the field of photo editing, and by raising her company to the ranks of actors of change recognized worldwide, and appearing in some of the most prestigious publications in the field such as the CG Magazine in China, Photoshop Magazine in Germany, Nvision Magazine in the United States, Advanced Photoshop Magazine in England and The Photoshop Bible. In Quebec, the newspaper La Presse presented Dominique Fraser in an article as the "world star of photo editing."





Drawing on the experience acquired in creating online training, web marketing, managing an international remote clientele, and developing digital properties in digital imaging, Dominique Fraser founded the Sublim Online Business division in 2016. This time, she and her team offered digital products, training, and business coaching to small business leaders wanting to increase their knowledge and develop their market through a digital offer.

###

For more information about Sublim Group, CEO, Dominique Fraser, contact the company here:



Sublim Group, CEO, Dominique Fraser

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, Dominique Fraser's Publicist

14197226931

AndreaAdamsMiller@TheREDCarpetConnection.com

Mailing Address: Attn. Dominique Fraser, Sublime Groupe, 8155 Township Rd 89, Findlay, OH 45840