The Global Mobile Threat Defense Market size is expected to reach $8.6 billion by 2029, rising at a market growth of 22.3% CAGR during the forecast period

MTD provides many advantages to the IT and telecom sectors, including cost savings, strong security, and quick reaction to cyber attackers. With cutting-edge security features like user alert notifications, threat detection, device encryption, mobile malware protection, etc., MTD solutions are made to combat serious cyberattacks on mobile devices. Hence, IT & Telecom is expected to contribute approximately 1/5th share of the market by 2029.



Based on the Analysis presented in the KBV Cardinal matrix; Cisco Systems, Inc. and Broadcom, Inc. are the major forerunner in the Market. In April, 2023, Cisco launched the new XDR solution and the advanced features for Duo MFA for helping organizations better protect the integrity of their complete IT ecosystem. Cisco continues to maintain "if it’s connected, you’re also protected" by enabling security operations teams to respond to attacks and eliminate them before they have a chance to cause major harm. Companies such as BlackBerry Limited, Sophos Group PLC, SAP SE are some of the key innovators in Market.



Market Growth Factors



Increased adoption of EMM and MTM in the market



Both individual mobile devices and operating systems (OS) can incorporate the mobile solution into their workflows. Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) refers to managing security solutions installed on an operating system. In contrast, Mobile Threat Management (MTM) refers to managing security solutions installed on mobile devices. The deployment of EMM, in conjunction with MTM, provides access to a plethora of extra functions, some of which include device configuration and management, real-time device monitoring, GPS tracking, and so on. In addition, one-third of firms located in various locations are currently utilizing EMM and further planning to install MTM solution technology in the forthcoming years, fueling the market’s growth.



There is a growing demand for BYOD (bring your device)



Employees utilize the company’s network during working hours and while using a device outside of the company’s premises. As a direct consequence of this, there is an increased demand to keep the secrecy of corporate and financial data in remote locations while also ensuring its safety. Companies should implement a security system that can differentiate between data belonging to the firm and employees’ personal information. When hackers target user payment information, audio, and video files, individual users also experience data loss. Additionally, businesses are focusing on the security and privacy of mobile devices and network infrastructure, which will propel the growth of the market.



Market Restraining Factors



Lack of understanding of cyber security and potential for growth obstruction



Cybercriminals can now more easily attack any town, agency, or department of any country due to the internet. Malware outbreaks and ransomware assaults are easily targeted against countries with advanced IT infrastructure. Because of this, hackers attempt to access unprepared government employees using malware, email phishing schemes, or stolen credentials to steal sensitive data from the government or lock down vital systems required for providing services and operations. The market growth is expected to hinder as many individuals aren’t aware of the hazards to mobile devices and the security solutions available to protect them.



Component Outlook



Based on component, the market is segmented into software and services. The software segment dominated the market with maximum revenue share in 2022. This is because mobile-based threat defense software is gaining popularity rapidly as it provides cutting-edge security features like tracking device performance, app updates, alert sharing for potential threats, and improved visibility into users’ mobile devices. The characteristics mentioned above and the fact that MTD software is integrated with strong data privacy requirements are anticipated to boost the segment during the projected period.



Operating system Outlook



On the basis of operating system, the market is divided into android, iOS, windows and others. The iOS segment procured a substantial revenue share in the market in 2022. This is owing to the increasing demand for iOS devices, such as iPhones and iPads. Advanced security features, regular updates, threat alerts, configuration control, and data protection are all provided by MTD solutions for iOS devices. These features enable consistent device administration and rapid configuration and update of every device. Thus, the following factors are anticipated to fuel the demand for the market in the iOS segment.



Deployment Model Outlook



By deployment model, the market is classified into cloud and on-premise. The cloud segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the market in 2022. This is because cloud-based mobile threat defense systems are controlled by servers located in the cloud. Mobile users can access MTD via the internet through a web-based application; it does not need to be installed on users’ devices to function; rather, it can be accessed through special user login credentials. The advantages of cloud-based MTD include cost effectiveness, accessibility, scalability, and increased security features because it allows customers to choose the best plan based on their needs. As a result, such characteristics are anticipated to fuel demand for the segment.



Enterprise Size Outlook



Based on the enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment recorded a significant revenue share in the market in 2022. This is because as cyberattacks increasingly target customers’ systems and software, this results in significant IT spending because it necessitates ongoing monitoring, specialized personnel, and sophisticated equipment that small and medium-sized businesses might be unable to pay.



Vertical Outlook



On the basis of vertical, the market is classified into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail & e-commerce, healthcare & life sciences, education, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, government and others. The retail & e-commerce segment procured a considerable growth rate in the market in 2022. This is because the retail sector’s expanding consumer base needs regular communication over mobile phones with clients, customers, and manufacturers. Similarly, the expanding promotional, online-shopping, and advertisement activities collect a lot of information and consumer data on the workforce’s mobile devices.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region generated the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. This is due to the steady rise in smartphone penetration, the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend, the requirement for data security, and hybrid and work-from-home business regulations, which are the main drivers of North America’s market. Furthermore, several important players dominate the region. These businesses provide a wide variety of MTD solutions with strong cyber security capabilities like threat intelligence, application management, security management, system monitoring, and system update, aiding the market growth in the region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., SAP SE, Broadcom, Inc., VMware, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc. (Cloud Software Group, Inc.), Micro Focus International PLC (Open Text Corporation), Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., SolarWinds Corporation, Sophos Group PLC (Thoma Bravo) and BlackBerry Limited.



Strategies deployed in Mobile Threat Defense Market



May-2023: SAP came into partnership with XM Cyber, a hybrid cloud security company. The partnership aims to help organizations using SAP solutions such as SAP eCommerce Cloud and RISE with SAP to move their data and processes to the cloud with less risk and without compromise by leveraging the abilities of XM Cyber’s Exposure Management Platform and its attack-path technology. SAP customers may have access to their complete attack surface, both on-premises and in the cloud, using the company’s exposure management solution, allowing them to detect and move unwanted behavior before it happens.



May-2023: Zoho Corporation introduced Ulaa, a privacy-centered browser built specifically for securing personal data with pre-built capabilities that block tracking and website surveillance universally. The privacy-focused browser is outfitted with features that enable privacy customization, integrated user profile modes, and productivity tools, all while maintaining user data security and privacy. Users can also smoothly use several devices for the same online session by syncing browsing sessions between them either a full browser window or a single tab.



Apr-2023: Cisco launched the new XDR solution and the advanced features for Duo MFA for helping organizations better protect the integrity of their complete IT ecosystem. Cisco continues to maintain "if it’s connected, you’re also protected" by enabling security operations teams to respond to attacks and eliminate them before they have a chance to cause major harm.



Apr-2023: VMware partnered with Lookout, Inc. following which VMware SD-WAN has been integrated with Lookout Cloud Security Platform for providing the customers with a best-of-breed secure access service edge (SASE) solution. The solution offers optimized data protection and network connectivity from any location and device. The combined Lookout and VMware solution offers centralized management of security policies, network performance, and enhanced visibility and monitoring of all end-user activity between branch offices.



Oct-2022: BlackBerry unveiled Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) offering, a professional threat intelligence service for helping customers detect, prevent, and respond to cyberattacks effectively. This service offers actionable intelligence on cybercrime-motivated threat actors and campaigns, and targeted attacks, as well as intelligence reports specific to regions, industries, and countries. BlackBerry’s CTI would help businesses save time and money by focusing on specific areas of interest related to their security needs.



Oct-2022: BlackBerry Limited announced the launch of BlackBerry Protect Mobile, a mobile threat defense solution that extends powerful AI-based security in BlackBerry® Protect to mobile devices. The solution offers security teams unprecedented access to their desktop, mobile, and server endpoints from a single security interface, which is essential in an era where remote workers are the target of mobile malware and phishing attempts.



May-2022: Cisco released a cybersecurity assessment tool for small and medium-sized businesses in the Asia Pacific for helping them to understand their security posture in a better way. The tool would assess the organizations’ cybersecurity readiness with the help of the "zero-trust" perspective, the idea that no access to a company’s network architecture should be permitted until trust can be established. Both the user and the device are validated when a user accesses an application through a device, and that trust is continuously checked. By doing this, the applications and environments of the company are protected from all users, gadgets, and locations.



Apr-2022: Sophos acquired SOC.OS, a cloud-based security alert investigation and triage automation solution innovator. The acquisition would advance Sophos’ Managed Threat Response (MTR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solutions for every organization. In addition, SOC.OS enabled Sophos to expand its Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, which covers all of Sophos’ security solutions. This comprises providing alerts and events from third-party endpoints, firewalls, servers, cloud workload, Identity and Access Management (IAM), email, and mobile security products.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Component



• Software



• Services



By Operating System



• Android



• iOS



• Windows



• Others



By Deployment Model



• Cloud



• On-premise



By Organization Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)



By Vertical



• IT & Telecom



• Manufacturing



• BFSI



• Government



• Transportation & Logistics



• Healthcare & Life Sciences



• Education



• Retail & Ecommerce



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Cisco Systems, Inc.



• SAP SE



• Broadcom, Inc.



• VMware, Inc.



• Citrix Systems, Inc. (Cloud Software Group, Inc.)



• Micro Focus International PLC (Open Text Corporation)



• Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.



• SolarWinds Corporation



• Sophos Group PLC (Thoma Bravo)



• BlackBerry Limited



