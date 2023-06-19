Wilson Blanchard Raises More Than $100,000 For Charity

TORONTO, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilson Blanchard (WB), an Associa company and leading provider of condominium management services throughout Ontario, raised more than CA$100,000 for charity at its inaugural CondoCon Board Education & Tradeshow. The funds will benefit Associa’s affiliate charity, Associa Cares Canada, which helps families and communities in need as a result of natural and man-made disasters. This includes allocation of funds to assist in supporting more than 120,000 residents displaced by wildfires that continue to burn throughout large swathes of Canada.

More than 350 condominium board members attended free educational sessions on topics such as the impact of inflation on reserve funds, legal updates and general accounting for condominium corporations. Attendees were also able to interact with a wide range of WB branch leaders and condominium managers. At the same time, it was an excellent opportunity to meet and learn more about vendor partners who collectively provide Associa-managed communities with millions of dollars in related services each year.

“CondoCon continues Wilson Blanchard’s longstanding commitment to board education by ensuring that our valued clients have the tools and knowledge they need to succeed,” said Wilson Blanchard Branch President Brad Wells, RCM®, RPA®, CMCA®. “The participation of our vendor partners represents more than just a commitment to our company and shared clientele. Their contributions made the event possible and will let us continue our support of Associa Cares Canada.”

About Associa Cares & Associa Cares Canada

Associa Cares and Associa Cares Canada were created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations made by concerned citizens and businesses across the U.S. and Canada, we are able to provide direct financial relief to the families and communities affected by these types of tragedies.

For U.S. Residents: Donations made to Associa Cares, EIN 20-5832439, by U.S. residents and businesses may be tax deductible. Learn more at www.associacares.org. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosures, visit: www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement.

For Canadian Residents: Donations made to Associa Cares Canada, CRA Business # 7835112502RR0001, by Canadian residents and businesses may be tax deductible. Learn more at https://associacares.ca/.

