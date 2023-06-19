The Global Mobile Satellite Services Market size is expected to reach $8.6 billion by 2029, rising at a market growth of 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Satellite Services Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469133/?utm_source=GNW

Therefore, Defense & Intelligence procured $1,789.4 million in 2022. In addition, the increasing use of these services for secure voice and data communication in tactical contexts also helps troops to communicate efficiently in locations where terrestrial networks are not practical or reliable, fueling this market’s expansion. Some of factor impacting the market are greater accessibility to more individuals, families, and households across all income groups, increasing need for several end-use industries and government initiatives, and strict regulations for satellite technology imposed by governments.



As digital technology continues to evolve, so have people’s methods of learning, working, and communicating. The rapid technological breakthroughs of the Internet have resulted in positive cultural shifts in developing countries. Furthermore, the market is anticipated to be driven by the need for reliable, immediate access everywhere over the projected period. The growing demand from a variety of industries, including transportation, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), healthcare, and automotive, among others, is a key reason fueling the market’s expansion in terms of revenue. As a result, the market is largely experiencing revenue growth due to increased Research and Development (R&D) efforts, product launches, and advancements in current product lines.



However, all stations must be designed and run in a way that does not interfere negatively with the radio services or communications of other participants, recognized operating agencies, or other licensed operating entities that carry on a radio service and operate in compliance with the Radio Regulations, the ITU Radio Regulations, and the ITU Constitution, according to ITU Constitution Article 197. Space, in general, and GSO slots are becoming increasingly congested, partly due to satellite constellations. These issues can significantly hinder the market’s expansion.



Type Outlook



Based on type segment, the market is segmented into voice, and data. In 2022, the data segment held the highest revenue share in the market. The growing demand from sectors including aviation, maritime, emergency response, and oil & gas for high-capacity and high-speed data services in difficult and distant places is one of the main factors fueling the segment’s expansion.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the market is fragmented into land mobile, aviation & aeronautics, maritime, and M2M. The M2M services segment covered a considerable revenue share in the market in 2022. The capability of MSS to provide reliable connectivity for M2M services operating in inhospitable locations in which terrestrial networks might not be accessible or dependable is a key element influencing the market growth.



End-user Outlook



By end-user, the market is bifurcated into defense & intelligence, government, industrial, and enterprise. In 2022, the defense & intelligence segment dominated the market with the maximum revenue share. The necessity for dependable and secure communication in far-off and difficult locations has led to the use of mobile satellite services in the defense & intelligence industries.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2022, the North America region led the market by generating the highest revenue share. In North America, the demand for stable and practical connectivity in remote areas drives the growing uptake of mobile satellite services. Many areas in North America, especially remote and rural ones, lack access to traditional telecommunications infrastructure. Traditional networks can be successfully replaced by mobile satellite services, enabling people to stay connected in these places.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Viasat, Inc., Hughes Network Systems, LLC (EchoStar Corporation), Thuraya Telecommunications Company PJSC (Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC) (Mamoura Diversified Global Holding PJSC), Iridium Communications Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Inmarsat Global Limited (Connect Bidco Limited), Orbcomm, Inc. (GI Partners L.P.), Telstra Corporation Limited, Telesat Corporation, and Speedcast International Limited.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Mobile Satellite Services Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Apr-2023: Inmarsat teamed up with MediaTek, a Taiwan-based fabless semiconductor designer. The collaboration integrates the company’s technology, which would enable mobile network operators, smartphone manufacturers, etc. to bring satellite-based services and devices faster to the market.



Jan-2023: Iridium signed a collaboration agreement with Qualcomm, a US-based semiconductor company. The collaboration involves enabling emergency services and satellite messaging in smartphones powered by Snapdragon mobile platforms.



Dec-2022: Viasat entered into a new partnership with Microsoft, a US-based technology company. The partnership focuses on equipping underserved communities with internet access and joining hands to experiment, test and provide multiple technologies including satellites, and fized wireless.



Oct-2022: Viasat announced a partnership with AXESS Networks Maritime, a Spain-based provider of satellite-based and terrestrial communication services. The partnership expands Viasat’s international maritime operations.



Oct-2022: Viasat signed a collaboration agreement with Cyan, a provider of BSS/OSS platform services and cybersecurity solutions. Cashing on Cyan’s OSS/BSS platform would make the expansion of connectivity and communications services easier.



Mar-2022: Telesat entered into an agreement with Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a UK-based provider of wireless communication and internet services. The agreement involves introducing Telesat’s LEO satellite services to Africa.



Nov-2021: Ericsson signed an agreement with Yahsat, a UAE-based provider of satellite solutions. The partnership focuses on delivering data, internet connectivity services, and private networks.



Jun-2021: Thuraya announced a partnership with Delta Bridge, a US-based commercial communication systems integrator. Through this partnership, the companies aim at providing government clients with secure satellite communication connectivity and mission-critical applications.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Data



• Voice



By Application



• Land Mobile



• Aviation & Aeronautics



• Maritime



• M2M Services



By End User



• Defense & Intelligence



• Government



• Industrial



• Enterprise



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Viasat, Inc.



• Hughes Network Systems, LLC (EchoStar Corporation)



• Thuraya Telecommunications Company PJSC (Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC) (Mamoura Diversified Global Holding PJSC)



• Iridium Communications Inc.



• Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson



• Inmarsat Global Limited (Connect Bidco Limited)



• Orbcomm, Inc. (GI Partners L.P.)



• Telstra Corporation Limited



• Telesat Corporation



• Speedcast International Limited



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469133/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________