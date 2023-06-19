The Global Live Biotherapeutic Products And Microbiome CDMO Market size is expected to reach $159.1 million by 2029, rising at a market growth of 42.5% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Live Biotherapeutic Products And Microbiome CDMO Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469126/?utm_source=GNW

It poses a significant risk for several prevalent, occasionally fatal conditions like hypertension, coronary heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, and retinopathy. According to WHO, approximately 2 million people died in 2019 from diabetes-related renal damage. A total of 1.5 million deaths were directly related to diabetes in 2019, and 48% of these deaths occurred in those under the age of 70. Diabetes contributed to an additional 460 000 renal disease fatalities, and elevated blood glucose is responsible for almost 20% of cardiovascular mortality. Some of the factors impacting the market are increasing efforts to create novel treatments for different ailments, recent development in live biotherapeutic products that can modulate neurological diseases associated with the gut-brain axis, and lack of standards and infrastructure for developing LBPs.



During the COVID-19 outbreak, people were more concerned about contracting bacterial and viral diseases. The COVID-19 pandemic necessitated a significant reallocation of resources to be focused on the diagnostic, treatment, as well as vaccination efforts. Because of this, resources were diverted from the development of live biotherapeutic products and used in other healthcare fields instead. In addition, during the pandemic, there was a significant drop in consumer demand for LBPs, which had a detrimental impact on market growth.



The impact of increasing product demand globally is a crucial market phenomenon that has sparked the creation of novel medicinal remedies. The market is expected to see growth prospects throughout the projection period as a result of rising product demand and a major uptick in the microbiome and LBP therapies. There is currently no definitive treatment used routinely for autism. Among the treatments used are sensory integration, cognitive education, and physical therapy. New research suggests that treating autistic children by changing their gut microbiota may be effective.



However, it is difficult to exert any degree of control on the expansion of live microbes, either at the level of their production or during the remaining stages of their lifecycles. It is generally known that the quality of the raw materials (pharmaceutical grade and ideally free of substances derived from animals) and the manufacturing process (which includes the environmental conditions, production facility and equipment used) are important for LBP production. Additionally, the education of employees in hygiene & sanitation and the control procedures and quality monitoring are of utmost importance as well. Hence, all these elements may hamper the market’s growth throughout the forecast period.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the live biotherapeutic products and microbiome CDMO market is characterized into C.difficile, Crohn’s disease, IBS, diabetes, and others. The C.difficile segment garnered the highest revenue share in the live biotherapeutic products and microbiome CDMO market in 2022. In particular, in patients who are currently using antibiotics, the bacterium C. difficile, which is present in the human gut microbiome, can cause serious diarrhea and colitis. As a result, live biotherapeutic products have attracted increasing attention in recent years due to their potential to cure a variety of illnesses, including those involving the gut microbiome.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the live biotherapeutic products and microbiome CDMO market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment recorded the largest revenue share in the live biotherapeutic products and microbiome CDMO market in 2022. This rise is mostly attributable to the presence of important firms and rising investments in R&D activities in the region. However, the expansion of the market in North America has also been influenced by the rising demand for effective therapies for a variety of illnesses such as C. diff, Crohn’s disease, and IBS.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Arranta Bio Holdings, LLC (Recipharm AB) (EQT AB), Cerbios-Pharma SA, Biose Industrie, List Biological Laboratories, Inc., AcuraBio Pty Ltd (Ampersand Capital Partners), Wacker Chemie AG (Dr. Alexander Wacker Familiengesellschaft mbH), Quay Pharmaceuticals Ltd (SGS S.A.), BiomX, Inc., Lonza Group AG, and 4D Pharma Plc.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Application



• C.difficile



• Crohns Disease



• IBS



• Diabetes



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Arranta Bio Holdings, LLC (Recipharm AB) (EQT AB)



• Cerbios-Pharma SA



• Biose Industrie



• List Biological Laboratories, Inc.



• AcuraBio Pty Ltd (Ampersand Capital Partners)



• Wacker Chemie AG (Dr. Alexander Wacker Familiengesellschaft mbH)



• Quay Pharmaceuticals Ltd (SGS S.A.)



• BiomX, Inc.



• Lonza Group AG



• 4D Pharma Plc



