The Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market size is expected to reach $11.7 billion by 2029, rising at a market growth of 6.0% CAGR during the forecast period

One in six deaths, or 9.6 million, was attributed to cancer in 2018, making it the second largest cause of death worldwide. For example, in the US, CLL accounts for 25 to 30% of all cases of leukemia. The American Cancer Society predicted that in the year 2020, there would be roughly 21,040 new cases of CLL and about 4,060 fatalities. CLL/SLL is responsible for 191,000 cases and 61,000 deaths annually. Adults as young as 30 years old can develop CLL. However, people over the age of 70 are most likely to experience it. Children with CLL are incredibly uncommon. It is well known that the incidence rises quickly with age.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are partnerships as the key developmental strategy to keep pace with the changing demands of end users.



Based on the Analysis presented in the KBV Cardinal matrix; Pfizer, Inc. is the forerunner in the Market. In June, 2020, Pfizer, Inc. received approval from DAURISMO, a Hedgehog pathway inhibitor, combined with low-dose cytarabine, a chemotherapy type, for the treatment of newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in adult patients. Through this approval, Pfizer would serve people living with cancers by providing a new treatment option for certain patients across Europe. Companies such as AbbVie, Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi S.A. and Gilead Sciences, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Market.



Market Growth Factors



Innovative therapies for leukemia treatments



Numerous research projects are being carried out to create distinct therapeutic techniques that combine diverse medicines to boost patient outcomes for various leukemia types. For example, although chemotherapy is the standard of care, a new strategy is being used that combines chemotherapy with the medicines cytarabine and anthracyclines to enhance patient outcomes. Because many people resist several chemotherapy medications, businesses are creating immune treatments to treat this illness. Therefore, market growth is anticipated to be boosted by the development of such cutting-edge diagnostics and therapies for leukemia patients during the anticipated period.



Developing bioinformatics tool to support drug development



Pharmaceutical companies are currently concentrating their efforts on finding novel therapeutic agents and prospective new compounds that can alter the activity of the determined target. Additionally, preclinical, and clinical studies are a drawn-out, frequently pricey, and risky procedure. To boost the drug development process, an efficient and cutting-edge method of predicting drug efficacy is therefore required. Target identification, lead optimization, and lead validation can all be accomplished with the use of bioinformatic technologies like statistical algorithms. These tools support both drug development and drug discovery. The market is anticipated to expand as a result of the increasing use of a bioinformatics tool for improving current drug development solutions.



Market Restraining Factors



Side Effects of leukemia therapeutics and strict regulations



The expansion of the market is projected to be constrained by the side effects and unfavorable responses associated with the treatments. Chemotherapy, for example, causes side effects, including skin conditions, hair loss, infections, high blood pressure, fatigue, and other similar side effects. Different therapies also have different adverse reactions. For example, similar side events, like nausea, liver issues, hair color loss, diarrhea, and vomiting, can be brought on by targeted therapy. Additionally, some side effects of other treatment modalities, including radiotherapy, may reduce the rate at which leukemia therapeutic agents are adopted. During the forecast period, these factors are expected to restrain market growth.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the market is segmented into acute lymphocytic leukemia, acute myeloid leukemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, chronic myeloid leukemia, and others. In 2022, the chronic lymphocytic leukemia segment held the highest revenue share in the market. Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is a cancer that spreads slowly from lymphocytes in the bone marrow to the blood. The three main trends influencing the segment’s growth are the accelerated adoption of a less active way of life, an increasing incidence of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and the growing elderly population.



Drug Class Outlook



By drug class, the market is fragmented into chemotherapy, and targeted therapy & immunotherapy. The targeted therapy & immunotherapy segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the market in 2022. Drug therapies that target specific abnormalities in cancer cells are used. Targeted medication therapies can kill cancer cells by obstructing these aberrations. The patient’s immune system is used in immunotherapy to combat cancer. Cancer cells create proteins that assist them evade detection by immune system cells, thus the body’s immune system that fights disease may not attack the cancer. Immunotherapy works by obstructing that procedure.



Distribution Channel Outlook



On the basis of distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into hospital pharmacies, drug store & retail pharmacies and online providers. The online providers segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the market in 2022. This is due to ongoing services and various solutions being readily available. In addition, the market’s expansion is also fueled by a surge in e-commerce sales, better logistical services, and simple payment options.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2022, the North America region led the market with the maximum revenue share. North America now holds a leading position in the market due to high healthcare spending, many significant players in creating new leukemia medicines, and an increasing number of leukemia patients. Diagnostic clinics, hospitals, and other medical institutions have a lot of medical equipment installed. In the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, the United States is home to many original equipment manufacturers that lead the world.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Gilead Sciences, Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi S.A., AbbVie, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Lupin Limited, Amgen, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer, Inc. and Novartis AG.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Leukemia Therapeutics Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Dec-2022: Sanofi signed an agreement with Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotech company, for natural killer cell therapeutics in oncology. Under this agreement, Sanofi would develop, manufacture, and commercialize products resulting from the research collaboration.



Dec-2022: Gilead collaborated with ImmunoGen, Inc., a pioneer in broadening the field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer. This collaboration aims to evaluate the safety and anti-leukemia activity of pivekimab sunirine in combination with magrolimab, a potential, first-in-class, investigational CD47 inhibitor.



Oct-2022: Gilead joined hands with MacroGenics, a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of advanced monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Under this collaboration, both companies would develop MGD024, an investigational, bispecific antibody that binds CD3 and CD123 utilizing MacroGenics’ DART® platform.



Oct-2022: Bristol Myers Squibb signed an agreement with Century Therapeutics, a biotechnology company. This agreement aims to develop and supply up to 4 induced pluripotent stems cell-derived, engineered natural killer cell and T cell programs for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.



Mar-2022: Novartis came into an agreement with Carisma Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical pioneer in macrophage-based therapeutics. Under this agreement, companies would aim to manufacture the HER 2 targeted CAR-M cell therapy, that is tested in initial trials for the treatment of solid tumors.



Mergers & Acquisitions:



Feb-2023: Kite, a Gilead Company, acquired Tmunity Therapeutics, a clinical-stage, biotech company specializing in next-generation CAR T-therapies and technologies. This acquisition aligns with Kite’s available in-house cell therapy research capabilities by adding additional licensing agreements, pipeline assets, and platform capabilities.



Aug-2022: Bristol Myers Squibb acquired Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company. Following this acquisition, Bristol Myers Squibb strengthened its oncology franchise through Turning Point’s precision oncology franchise.



Nov-2021: Pfizer, Inc. took over Trillium Therapeutics, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company engaged in the development of advanced therapies for the treatment of cancer. This acquisition improves Pfizer’s Oncology offerings with the addition of next-generation, investigational immuno-therapeutics for haematological malignancies.



Apr-2021: Sanofi acquired Kiadis, a clinical-stage company developing cell-based immunotherapy products. Following this acquisition, the Kiadis ‘off-the-shelf’ K-NK cell technology platform would have wide applications compared to solid and liquid tumors.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Mar-2022: Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S.-based affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., introduced Revlimid, the generic version of lenalidomide capsules. This launch offers patients with another key treatment option for highly challenging conditions.



Approvals & Trials:



Oct-2021: Novartis got FDA approval for Scemblix, a provider of the much-required new option for patients with chronic myeloid leukemia. The Scemblix serves patients who suffer from inadequate or intolerance response after no less than two earlier tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) treatments.



Sep-2021: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited received FDA approval for EXKIVITY, an Oral Therapy specifically developed for patients with EGFR Exon20 Insertion+ NSCLC. The approval unveiled an effective treatment option for patients with EGFR Exon20 insertion+ NSCLC, fulfilling an urgent requirement for difficult-to-treat cancer.



Jun-2021: Bristol Myers Squibb received European Commission approval for Onureg, a maintenance therapy in adult patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Onureg is the only, once-daily frontline oral maintenance therapy in the European Union for patients with a wide range of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) subtypes.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Drug Class



• Targeted Therapy & Immunotherapy



• Chemotherapy



By Distribution Channel



• Hospital Pharmacies



• Drug Store & Retail Pharmacies



• Online Providers



By Type



• Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia



• Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia



• Chronic Myeloid Leukemia



• Acute Myeloid Leukemia



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Gilead Sciences, Inc.



• Bristol Myers Squibb Company



• Sanofi S.A.



• AbbVie, Inc.



• Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.



• Lupin Limited



• Amgen, Inc.



• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited



• Pfizer, Inc.



• Novartis AG



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

