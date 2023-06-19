The Global Laser Cutting Machines Market size is expected to reach $9.5 billion by 2029, rising at a market growth of 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laser Cutting Machines Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Technology, By Process, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469124/?utm_source=GNW

Hence, the automotive sector procured $1,724.9 million revenue in the market in 2022. Based on the development of technology and the digital revolution led by Industry 4.0, intelligent systems like automation and robotics will be used in the future of metal manufacturing processes like laser cutting. Additionally, digital transformation makes using energy-efficient materials possible, where robots and automated systems are significant drivers.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches as the key developmental strategy to keep pace with the changing demands of end users. For instance, In April, 2022, AMADA released ENSIS-6225AJ, a fiber laser cutting machine, across the European market. The launched product comprises the ability to process a 6.2m x 2.5m sheet of material, the ENSIS-6225AJ machine comes in 6, 9, and 12kW variants, with all powers capable to cut up to 25 mm mild steel, aluminium, and stainless steel. Moreover, In April, 2023, Epilog Laser announced the launch of the Fusion Maker 24 and 36, the company’s latest products in Fusion Maker Laser suite. This launch aims to meet the requirements of the market with more entry-level machinery choices with extended work areas and higher wattages of lasers.



KBV Cardinal Matrix - Laser Cutting Machines Market Competition Analysis



Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; FANUC Corporation is the forerunners in the Market. Companies such as AMADA CO., LTD., TRUMPF SE + Co. KG and Coherent Corp. are some of the key innovators in Market. In January, 2023, Coherent Corp. unveiled Monaco’s infrared industrial femtosecond laser, a laser with the configuration of 150 W of output power suitable for cutting large OLED display glass. The transfer of OLED screens to IT devices, consisting of tablets and laptops, would boost the demand for laser tools with higher output power which can process larger glass sheets than those utilized in smartphones.



Market Growth Factors



Advancement in the laser cutting technology



The laser cutting industry has undergone various phases of development over the past few decades, resulting in today’s laser cutting machines with higher cutting speeds and quality levels, the ability to cut both thin and thick metals, and the user’s need to process both steel and aluminum on the same equipment. These machines can now process both steel and aluminum. These machines have found use in the healthcare industry due to rapid technological improvement and the introduction of sophisticated equipment. As a result, the industry sectors that needed micro-cutting equipment now use laser cutting machines. This trend is anticipated to emerge in the market and aid in its growth.



A growing requirement to create items of the highest caliber



Using laser cutting, it is possible to cut several materials, including metallic, non-metallic, and synthetic materials of various thicknesses. Depending on the specific material, lasers can be created via vaporization, thermal stress cracking, melt and blow, cold cutting, or other techniques. Using a variety of reflective surfaces, the laser may also be controlled. The most significant feature provided by lasers is precision. As a result, the edges of a laser-cut item are smoother and more precise. Thus, the ability of laser cutting machinery and the need to provide the highest quality products is expected to drive market growth.



Market Restraining Factors



The high price, combined with other factors



The high price of laser cutting equipment and excessive power consumption are significant barriers to the market’s expansion. Another element that hinders growth is the expensive cost of the machinery’s parts, such as laser generators, water tubes, and laser lenses, as well as the cost of maintaining them. Although the cost of the equipment may be relatively low for large-scale producers, it becomes an insurmountable barrier for small businesses or start-ups. Aside from this, some materials, like plastic and thermosets, are inappropriate for use with laser cutting machines because they release harmful gaseous byproducts during the process. Such occurrences will have a negative effect on the market expansion.



Technology Outlook



Based on technology, the market is segmented into solid state lasers, gas lasers and semiconductor lasers. The gas lasers segment acquired a significant revenue share in the market in 2022. The growth is attributed to the increased demand for improved laser cutting machine equipment and tools. In addition, they are frequently employed in the creation of holograms, dye laser pumping, barcode scanning, and laser printing. Hence, their usage for enhanced cutting applications and their employment in manufacturing dye laser pumping, etc., are expected to boost the segment’s expansion.



Process Outlook



On the basis of process, the market is divided into fusion cutting, flame cutting and sublimation cutting. The flame cutting segment held the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. This is owing to the improved finish, precise cutting, quick cutting rates, growth in demand for flame cutting methods, and tiny steel and carbon alloy timing. A neutral flame is used in the flame cutting process to heat the material to its kindling temperature. Then a second, high-flowing stream of oxygen is added to the flame to sever the material and expel any molten metal or dross. The expansion of this segment is being driven by elements like great portability, a low power requirement, and its capacity to work with materials with high thicknesses.



Application Outlook



By application, the market is classified into automotive, consumer electronics, defense & aerospace, industrial and others. The industrial segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the las market in 2022. This is due to the growing usage of this equipment to clean components and molds throughout the manufacturing process. Also, the rise in industrial production across developing countries, which is increasing the usage of laser cutting machines, is one of the factors contributing to the segment’s growth in the projected period.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific region registered the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. This is due to economies with a significant presence in the manufacturing sector, which is credited with the Asia Pacific region’s growth. In addition, the region’s expanding consumer electronics and automotive industries are anticipated to further the propel the market’s expansion. Another element contributing to the expanding regional market is the increasing adoption of automation in laser-cutting equipment, driving the regional market’s growth.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include AMADA CO., LTD., TRUMPF SE + Co. KG, FANUC Corporation, Bystronic Laser AG, Coherent Corp., IPG Photonics Corporation, Jenoptik AG, DPSS Lasers, Inc., Epilog Laser, and Kern Laser Systems.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Laser Cutting Machines Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Sep-2022: TRUMPF partnered with Efficient Energy, the manufacturer of climate-friendly cooling technology. Following this partnership, both companies developed a cooling solution for the climate-friendly cooling of TRUMPF laser cutting machines. Furthermore, The Eco Cooler utilizes pure water to cool the laser cutting machines and operates on a cooling technology supplied by Efficient Energy.



Mar-2021: TRUMPF came into partnership with NNAISENSE, a company engaged in providing advanced neural network solutions for industrial clients. This partnership would aim to create and execute a custom AI-powered system that would help TRUMPF offer more value to its customers.



Feb-2021: Jenoptik teamed up with 4JET, a developer of laser systems for cleaning, marking, cutting, patterning, and modifying materials to achieve quality component surfaces. Under this collaboration, both companies would launch laser prototyping technology. Moreover, the technology allows quick prototyping of vehicle tires through cutting-edge laser material processing.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Apr-2023: Epilog Laser announced the launch of the Fusion Maker 24 and 36, the company’s latest products in Fusion Maker Laser suite. This launch aims to meet the requirements of the market with more entry-level machinery choices with extended work areas and higher wattages of lasers.



Jan-2023: Coherent Corp. unveiled Monaco’s infrared industrial femtosecond laser, a laser with the configuration of 150 W of output power suitable for cutting large OLED display glass. The transfer of OLED screens to IT devices, consisting of tablets and laptops, would boost the demand for laser tools with higher output power which can process larger glass sheets than those utilized in smartphones.



Jan-2023: Coherent Corp. launched HyperRapid NXT, an industrial picosecond laser, with 10 W of average output power in the deep ultraviolet. The launched product would be capable of eroding a microscopic channel across OLED displays at the time of leaving nearby areas intact.



Apr-2022: AMADA released ENSIS-6225AJ, a fiber laser cutting machine, across the European market. The launched product comprises the ability to process a 6.2m x 2.5m sheet of material, the ENSIS-6225AJ machine comes in 6, 9, and 12kW variants, with all powers capable to cut up to 25 mm mild steel, aluminium, and stainless steel.



Sep-2021: TRUMPF unveiled the TruLaser Series 1000, a 2D laser cutting machine with high productivity, cost-effectiveness, and process stability. The product’s easy operation and high material diversity make it perfect for companies or beginners seeking to increase their production capacity.



Jul-2021: Kern Laser Systems unveiled KT650, a Lightwave CO2 Laser. The product is highly diverse in the multiple types of materials that it would process. Furthermore, the laser would be powerful enough to cut through 1/4’’ steel at the time it is delicate enough to kiss-cut stickers.



Jun-2021: Epilog Laser released Pro 24 and Pro 36, the latest addition to the Fusion Pro Laser Series. The Fusion Pro 24 consists of a 24” x 24” (609 x 609 mm) engraving table and comes with a CO2 laser source, and a dual CO2 and fiber laser configuration. The Fusion Pro 36 consists of a 36” x 24” (914 x 609 mm) engraving table and comes with a CO2 and fiber dual-source machine.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Mar-2021: TrumpF took over Lantek, a company engaged in the development of software for sheet metal processing. The acquisition of Lantek broadens TrumpF’s sheet metal treatment abilities through Lantek’s expertise in industrial materials processing.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Application



• Industrial



• Automotive



• Consumer Electronics



• Defense & Aerospace



• Others



By Technology



• Solid State Lasers



• Gas Lasers



• Semiconductor Lasers



By Process



• Flame Cutting



• Fusion Cutting



• Sublimation Cutting



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• AMADA CO., LTD.



• TRUMPF SE + Co. KG



• FANUC Corporation



• Bystronic Laser AG



• Coherent Corp.



• IPG Photonics Corporation



• Jenoptik AG



• DPSS Lasers, Inc.



• Epilog Laser



• Kern Laser Systems



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469124/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________