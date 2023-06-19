The Global Hotel Toiletries Market size is expected to reach $35.3 billion by 2029, rising at a market growth of 9.8% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hotel Toiletries Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469122/?utm_source=GNW

As more people travel for both personal and business reasons, the demand for hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality services has skyrocketed. For example, according to IBEF, International hotel chains are expanding in the nation, and by 2020 and 2022, they were expected to control about 47% and 50% of India’s tourism and hospitality sectors, respectively. The number of foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) increased by 437.3% from 92,728 in August 2021 to 498,243 in August 2022. FTAs increased from 638,524 in January-August 2021 to 3,263,219 in January-August 2022. Therefore, these factors are driving the need for hotel toiletries market. Some of the factors impacting the market are share rising focus on development of environment friendly products, growing awareness regarding hygiene among people and growing incidence of chronic diseases restricting people to travel.



Participants in the market are concentrating their efforts on developing environmentally friendly toiletries that include refillable dispenser bottles, toothbrushes, recyclable plastic bottles, and shower caps. Hence, this will positively impact the expansion of the market. Growing public concern over health and hygiene drives market growth. People all over the world are becoming increasingly concerned with personal hygiene as a result of rising health hazards, shifting lifestyles, and greater awareness of the need for personal care, which is driving up product demand.



However, the pandemic has all but shut down the travel industry. In addition, the COVID-19 outbreak has had an impact on the tourism industry as a result of travel restrictions and a drop in tourist demand. Because some countries have imposed travel restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and such chronic diseases, it has greatly impacted the tourism industry.



Based on type, the market is segmented into single-use toiletries and dispensers. The dispensers segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the market in 2022. The development of restaurants, hotels, and retail and/or entertainment centers has been sparked by the expansion of the travel and tourism sector. In these places, the need for soap dispensers in restrooms has increased as a result of this. The primary advantage is that these dispensers are fairly affordable because many come in refillable forms.



Under single use toiletries, the market is bifurcated into shampoo, liquid hand soap, conditioner, body wash, and others. In 2022, the shampoo segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the market. Many hotels offer high-quality shampoos in the guest rooms. Additionally, the use of herbal shampoos in hotel toiletries is growing along with the popularity of organic products. Thus, the expanding tourism industry in several countries and the aforementioned factors are anticipated to fuel the segment’s expansion.



On the basis of application, the market is fragmented into small & medium hotels, and luxury hotels. In 2022, the luxury hotels segment dominated the market with the maximum revenue share. The luxury hospitality sector has been predominantly sustained by opulent accommodations for family vacations or extravagant amenities for top management executives during work trips. Offering visitors toiletries of the finest quality is one of the many aspects and services that luxury hotels strive to highlight.



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2022, the Europe region led the market by generating the highest revenue share. The rise of construction projects and SMEs is driving market expansion in Europe. The key market trend in Europe is the rise in demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products. Using eco-friendly toiletries comprised of natural and biodegradable materials is one way many hotels try to lessen their influence on the environment. In addition, hotels can reduce their waste production by providing environmentally friendly packaging products.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Accent Amenities, Inc., Exotika Guest Amenities, Hancey Cosmetics Co., Ltd., Hara Naturals, Kimirica Hunter International LLP, Pieper Biokosmetik Manufaktur GmbH, SKW Poshline Sdn Bhd, SR Herbal Care, StyleVision Hotel Supplies GmbH, and World Amenities, Inc.



