The Global Heatless Hair Curler Market size is expected to reach $221.2 Million by 2029, rising at a market growth of 5.0% CAGR during the forecast period

As people grow more conscious of the state of their hair and curled and waved hairstyles become popular, the demand for heatless hair curlers increases in the region, aiding the market expansion. Manufacturers are focusing on providing their customers with the best-in-class hair care products. Some of the factors impacting the market are advantages of a heat-free hair curler, growing need for personalized hair care and styling products, and constraints posed by heatless hair curlers.



Without heat, curling hair reduces hair damage. Using excessive heat on one’s hair can cause damage, so heatless silk curls are an excellent method to achieve the same effect without causing hair damage. In addition, using heatless curlers can reduce hair loss brought on by grooming. As a result of the advantages associated with heatless hair curlers, their use by more consumers will increase, creating growth opportunities for the market. Because a growing number of well-established market competitors are engaging in intense competition in the haircare industry, manufacturers are focusing on providing their customers with the best-in-class hair care products. In addition, Mulberry silk is less absorbent than other materials, such as cotton, so it retains less of the hair’s moisture overnight.



However, heatless hair curlers can take a long time, which differs depending on the method, but since users avoid the heat, they must wait until the hair air-dries or has been wound around the ribbon for a sufficient amount of time to set. It may take several hours, and the style may need to be maintained overnight if one desires even stronger curls. This gives the user less control over the outcome and does not produce a flawless style. Thus, these disadvantages are anticipated to impede market expansion.



Distribution Outlook



By distribution channel, the heatless hair curler market is classified into online and offline. The offline segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the heatless hair curler market in 2022. This is due to the fact that several brick-and-mortar retailers serve as offline distribution channels for heatless hair curlers. Most beauty supply stores sell numerous hair styling products, including heatless hair curlers. In many department stores’ beauty or hair care sections, one can find various hairstyle products, including heatless hair curlers. In addition, customers can purchase heatless hair curlers at hair salons and use them to style their hair. Thus, these factors are expected to propel the offline market segment’s growth.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the heatless hair curler market is divided into household and commercial. The commercial segment garnered a substantial revenue share in the heatless hair curler market in 2022. This is because hair styling tools are used for creating a curly hairstyle. Heatless hair curlers can shape and manipulate hair into the desired design. In addition, the use of hair styling products and implements can assist individuals in expressing their individuality and enhancing their appearance, thereby bolstering their self-esteem and aiding the segment’s growth.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the heatless hair curler market is segmented into flexi rods, ribbon curls, foam rollers and others. The foam rollers segment dominated the heatless hair curler market with maximum revenue share in 2022. This is due to the popularity of products that have a minimal environmental impact and are made from renewable resources. Many manufacturers now offer eco-friendly solutions made of biodegradable materials in the foam roller segment, contributing to the segment’s growth. In addition, the ability to generate large, buoyant spirals or waves increases the popularity of jumbo-sized foam rollers.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the heatless hair curler market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region led the heatless hair curler market by generating the maximum revenue share in 2022. In North America, the market for heatless hair curlers has expanded substantially in recent years as more consumers seek alternatives to conventional hot styling tools. In addition, consumers in North America are increasingly concerned about the environment and pursuing sustainable and environmentally friendly products.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Primark Limited (Associated British Foods plc), Cordina Ltd., Cozy Curlers, Hair Flair Ltd, Kitsch, LLC, SILKE London, REHAB., Sleep Styler Ltd., and Strands of Silk.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Distribution Channel



• Offline



• Online



By Application



• Household



• Commercial



By Type



• Foam Rollers



• Ribbon Curls



• Flexi Rods



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Primark Limited (Associated British Foods plc)



• Cordina Ltd.



• Cozy Curlers



• Hair Flair Ltd



• Kitsch, LLC



• SILKE London



• REHAB.



• Sleep Styler Ltd.



• Strands of Silk



