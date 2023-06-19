The Global Hair Brush Market size is expected to reach $5.7 billion by 2029, rising at a market growth of 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hair Brush Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By End User, By Material, By Product, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469120/?utm_source=GNW

The desire for online shopping among consumers, which is linked to their ability to check reviews from other customers, compare various stores and items, as well as check the prices of goods at other merchants, is anticipated to fuel demand. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be the primary force behind the rapid expansion of online purchasing, with a corresponding surge in e-commerce outlets. As a result, in the years to come, the growth of online shopping channels will fuel market expansion. Some of the factors impacting the market are rising awareness about grooming, growing disposable incomes of people worldwide, and issues pertaining to innovation, marketing, and distribution of hair brushes.



Increased consumer awareness of the need to maintain clean hair has led to a rise in the use of premium hair care products. Due to their health advantages, including excellent scalp treatment and smoother hair, hair brushes have grown in popularity. As people’s disposable money increases, the demand is rising dramatically. Consumers’ growing spending power, which increases along with disposable income, fuels this need. The US Federal Government claims that GDP growth in emerging countries is outpacing that in developed countries. This will help the market expand throughout the projected period.



However, establishing a national distribution network among upmarket department stores or skilled hair stylists is challenging. Retail price ranges are remarkably comparable to those found in other international markets. However, the lack of innovation is anticipated to impede the expansion of the product. There are numerous difficulties for makers in product innovation. Hence, it is anticipated that all of these issues will restrain market growth.



Product Outlook



Based on product, the market is categorized into round brush, vent brush, paddle brush, cushion brush, detangling brush, and others. The paddle brush segment garnered a considerable growth rate in the market in 2022. A hairbrush known as a paddle brush, has short, stiff bristles that are typically composed of rubber, either natural or synthetic. The product can be used to style and detangle both wet and dry hair. Paddle brushes can be employed by both men and women to achieve optimum results. Still, typically speaking, women use them more frequently than men due to their concern for appropriate grooming.



Material Outlook



On the basis of material, the market is divided into organic and synthetic. The synthetic segment recorded the largest revenue share in the market in 2022. Hair brushes made of plastic and metal are inexpensive and widely accessible because they are synthetic. These are simple to clean and sterilize, and they frequently feature a variety of bristle types and forms. In addition, synthetic bristles are typically more resilient and long-lasting. As they are less likely to break, shed, or fray, they are dependable for daily usage.



Application Outlook



By application, the market is segmented into personal and professional. The personal segment garnered the maximum revenue share in the market in 2022. The demand for elegant hairbrushes for personal use has been significantly fueled by social media. Many individuals are more aware of the most recent beauty trends as a result of influencers as well as beauty bloggers, and they are searching for goods that will enable them to create the ideal look. As a result, self-care and purchasing high-end beauty products like stylish and cutting-edge hairbrushes for personal use are becoming increasingly popular.



End User Outlook



Based on end-user, the market is classified into men, women, and children. The men segment recorded a substantial revenue share in the market in 2022. Men are investing more money in maintenance goods as perceptions regarding traditional masculinity have evolved in response to the increasing impact created by celebrities and influencers. The popularity of men’s grooming has grown significantly in recent years. Today’s men spend more time and effort on their grooming regimens and are more aware of their appearance. They are a highly desired accessory since hair brushes are essential for keeping and styling their hair.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Europe segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the market in 2022. In research conducted by Cosmetics Europe, it was discovered that many customers in this region consider personal care goods, including hair care products, essential for daily life. These activities support the regional market for high-end organic hair care items, including specialized hair brushes. In addition, a rise in scalp-related problems, including flaking and itching, has caused customers in the European region to favor hair brushes.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include The Bristle Brush Company London, Denman Inc., Mason Pearson Bros. Limited, Conair LLC (American Securities LLC), G.B. Kent & Sons Plc, L’Oréal S.A., Spornette International, Inc., Dyson Limited, Revlon, Inc. (MacAndrews & Forbes), and Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Application



• Personal



• Professional



By End User



• Women



• Men



• Children



By Material



• Synthetic



• Organic



By Product



• Detangling Brush



• Paddle Brush



• Round Brush



• Cushion Brush



• Vent Brush



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• The Bristle Brush Company London



• Denman Inc.



• Mason Pearson Bros. Limited



• Conair LLC (American Securities LLC)



• G.B. Kent & Sons Plc



• L’Oréal S.A.



• Spornette International, Inc.



• Dyson Limited



• Revlon, Inc. (MacAndrews & Forbes)



• Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469120/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________