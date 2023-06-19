The Global Gynecological Examination Chairs Market size is expected to reach $489.3 million by 2029, rising at a market growth of 6.0% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gynecological Examination Chairs Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By End-use, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469119/?utm_source=GNW

According to World Health Organization (WHO), cervical cancer became the fourth most prevalent cancer among women worldwide in 2020. Around 604,000 instances of cervical cancer were reported globally, and it was the primary cause of 342,000 fatalities.



The World Health Assembly introduced the global plan to swiftly eradicate cervical cancer as a global health problem. The definition of cervical cancer elimination has been established as a nation achieving the threshold of 4 cases or less per 100 000 women per year. The 90-70-90 targets were established by WHO to be met and maintained by 2030 to cross this milestone by the end of the twenty-first century. The 90-70-90 targets include 90% of girls receiving their final HPV vaccination before the age of 15, 70% of women being screened with high-performance tests, and 90% of women who are found to have cervical disease receiving treatment. Some of the factors impacting the market are rapid advances in technology, a rise in gynecological preventative care, and strict regulations.



Raising awareness about the importance of gynecological preventative care and educating women about the benefits of regular check-ups and screenings is crucial. Providing accurate information about various gynecological conditions, screenings, and preventive measures can empower women to take charge of their health. Telemedicine enables virtual consultations, remote monitoring, and access to educational resources, making it easier for women to seek preventative care. In the healthcare sector, particularly in the clinic and hospital sectors, significant investments are made. In order to speed up operations and examinations, practitioners and doctors are becoming increasingly interested in technologically advanced products. For the purposes of diagnosis and treatment, the female reproductive system is easily accessible from the gynecological examination chair.



However, companies in the sector must adhere to strict regulatory guidelines when manufacturing new medical equipment, like test chairs or tables. The products must adhere to regulations presented by monitoring bodies like the United States Access Board’s Proposed Requirements for Accessible Medical Diagnostic Equipment. As a result, the availability of gynecological examination chairs may be constrained by stricter laws or compliance requirements, which could hinder market expansion and present difficulties for manufacturers. COVID-19 has put a strain on every element of medicine. However, gynecological patients anticipate accurate and sensible selections based on regional resources. There is a significant supply-demand gap because firms have trouble obtaining raw materials. Because of this, the market has been negatively impacted, and as a result, there has been a complete cessation in purchases of gynecological examination chairs due to a shortage in both production and supply.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the market is characterized into electric and non-electric. The electric segment garnered the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. The expansion of this market segment is due to the accessibility of cutting-edge features like memory control, height and position adjustment, and numerous other electromotor settings. The demand is furthermore anticipated to be driven by technological developments in electric gynecological examination chairs over the projected period. As a result, major players are creating cutting-edge technology solutions to improve medical professionals’ capacity for gynecological diagnostics.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the market is classified into gynecological cancer, menstrual disorders, hysterectomy, pregnancy complications, and others. The gynecological cancer segment acquired the largest revenue share in the market in 2022. Gynecologic malignancies can start in a woman’s pelvis, beneath her stomach, or in the space between her hip bones. For instance, GLOBOCAN 2020 estimated that there were 313,959 new cases of ovarian cancer in the year 2020. In 2020, there were 17,908 additional cases of vaginal cancer, according to the same authority.



End-use Outlook



By end-use, the market is divided into hospitals, outpatient facilities, and others. The outpatient facilities segment garnered a remarkable growth rate in the market in 2022. Reduced out-of-pocket expenses for patients, increased physician productivity, and improved patient convenience are all factors contributing to the segment’s growth. In addition, advanced gynecological examination chairs are in high demand due to the growing use of ambulatory clinics for the treatment and diagnosis of gynecological problems and the advantageous reimbursement environment that exists for patients. Therefore, during the projection period, it is expected that this increasing demand will present a chance for expansion of the segment.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment procured the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. The region’s high frequency of gynecological problems, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and increased female awareness are all factors that are fostering the segment’s rise. Additionally, the local government encourages producers to create technologically improved gynecological examination chairs by implementing benevolent regulatory and reimbursement rules.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include medifa GmbH (BHM group a.s.), Novak M d.o.o., SCHMITZ u. Sohne GmbH & Co. KG, Ocura Healthcare Ltd, Tronwind Industries Co. Ltd, AGA Sanitatsartikel GmbH, Malvestio Spa, Zhangjiagang Medi Medical Equipment Co., ltd, Favero Health Projects SpA, and Arjo AB (Huntleigh Healthcare ltd.)



By Type



• Electric



• Non-Electric



By End-use



• Hospitals



• Outpatient Facilities



• Others



By Application



• Gynecological Cancer



• Menstrual Disorders



• Pregnancy Complications



• Hysterectomy



• Others



