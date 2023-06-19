The Global Gluten-free Oats Market size is expected to reach $334.4 million by 2029, rising at a market growth of 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gluten-free Oats Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product Type, By Flavor, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469118/?utm_source=GNW

Because people are now consuming more wheat products than ever, stomachs have not adjusted to these changes as rapidly. Additionally, persons who constantly follow diets are vitamin deficient. They obstruct the body’s capacity to control immunological cells. These eating plans prevent the immune system from fighting gluten irritants. Some of the factors impacting the market are the increasing popularity of veganism, health advantages associated with oats consumption, and limitation in oats consumption.



The majority of the world is transitioning towards diets based on plants. In recent years, the term vegan has shifted to plant-based, making this diet more appealing to a broader spectrum of individuals. Nowadays, it is so simple to locate plant-based substitutes for anything. Even more, restaurants offer or have raised the number of plant-based options and products on their menus. In comparison to enriched or refined carbohydrates, steel-cut or rolled oats (the kind that is unsweetened and unflavored) have a low glycemic index rating. Different studies have shown that They can avoid energy peaks and valleys. Slow-releasing carbs from oatmeal help manage blood sugar levels and maintain enduring energy. It is projected that these variables will hasten the expansion of the gluten-free oats market during the forecasted period.



However, only celiac disease patients who are in remission, and even then, only in moderation, are advised to consume oats. It has been discussed that some oat kinds can be immunogenic (toxic) to celiac patients, and some may experience unfavorable immunological reactions to oat proteins. Oat should be eliminated from the diet if a negative immunological reaction is linked to oat eating or if anti-tissue transglutaminase autoantibodies rise. This will limit their uptake, restricting market expansion.



Product Type Outlook



Based on product Type, the gluten-free oats market is segmented into rolled oats, steel-cut oats and instant oats. The rolled oats segment dominated the gluten-free oats market with maximum revenue share in 2022. This is due to the increased production and consumption of rolled oats in important regions. Oatmeal breakfast bowls, baked dishes, and other recipes call for rolled oats, which are simple to prepare. Also, consumers are looking for convenient and adaptable items to use in their cooking and food preparation as hectic lifestyles grow more common, which is expected to propel the segment’s growth.



Flavor Outlook



On the basis of flavor, the gluten-free oats market is divided into flavored and unflavored. The flavored segment procured a substantial revenue share in the gluten-free oats market in 2022. This is because they are high in fiber & protein, simple to prepare, and available in various flavors. Market players are continuously introducing new flavors and combinations to fulfil consumer demand, like apple cinnamon, blueberry, and maple brown sugar. In addition, the rise of e-commerce has made it much easier for customers to purchase various flavored oats from various brands, which has fueled the segment’s growth.



Distribution channel Outlook



By distribution channel, the gluten-free oats market is classified into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail and others (specialty stores). The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the gluten-free oats market in 2022. This is due to the fact that manufacturers are making investments in research and development to enhance the quality and flavor of their products, as well as to create novel gluten-free oat-based products. This has resulted in the introduction of new gluten-free oat-based products, such as munchies, granola, and breakfast cereals, which have drawn consumers and fueled the segment’s growth.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the gluten-free oats market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Europe region registered the maximum revenue share in the gluten-free oats market in 2022. This is owing to the significant market for gluten-free oats, with regional countries demonstrating significant demand for gluten-free goods, including oats. The European market is driven by the rising prevalence of gluten-related disorders, the growing consumer awareness of gluten-free diets, and the expanding health consciousness.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc., General Mills, Inc., PepsiCo, Inc. (The Quaker Oats Company), Thrive Market, Inc., B&G Foods, Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, Glebe Farm Foods Limited, Bakery On Main, Purely Elizabeth, LLC, and Nature’s Path Foods, Inc.



Strategies Deployed in Gluten-Free Oats Market



Mar-2023: General Mills introduced Cheerios Oat Crunch Berry, a sweetened multigrain cereal. The cereal is a part of Cheerios product line. The cereal contains 29 grams of whole grain, 3 grams of dietary fiber, and 4 grams of protein.



Dec-2022: General Mills introduced Lucky Charms S’mores cereal and Hot Wheels Cereal to its cereal product offerings. The Lucky Charms S’mores cereal are chocolate-flavored cereals, and the Hot Wheels Cereal are fruity flavoured corn puff cereals, additionally, the hot wheels cereals allow the consumer to collect four different box styles and make cars by cutting materials.



Sep-2022: Quaker unveiled Quaker Oats Muesli, a ready-to-eat breakfast cereal. The new breakfast cereal contains nutrients of 5 grains, 22% fruit, seeds, and nuts. Quaker Oats Muesli is available in two variants, berries & seeds, and fruit & nut.



Aug-2022: Purely Elizabeth announced the launch of Superfood Cereal equipped with Vitamin D. The cereal is available in two variants, Honey Peanut Butter, and Vanilla Blueberry Almond, and is made of organic oats, sweetened with coconut sugar, and with no added artificial flavors.



Nov-2021: Nature’s Path acquired Anita’s Organic Mill, a Canada-based producer of grains and organic flours. This acquisition expands the acquiring company’s brand portfolio. Further, the addition of Anita’s Organic Mill complements Nature’s Path aim to positively mold people’s health through its organic products.



May-2021: General Mills launched Big G Instant Oatmeals. The recently launched oatmeals are available in various flavors, cinnamon toast crunch, Trix and cocoa puffs, and lucky charms.



Sep-2020: Glebe Farm Foods released PureOaty, an oat-based drink. The oat drink is made using the following ingredients, British gluten-free oats, sunflower oil, salt, and water. PureOaty is low in calories as well as sugar and is an alternative to dairy milk.



Feb-2019: Bakery On Main introduced an unsweetened version of the oatmeal cup. The unsweetened version is a part of the company’s Organic Oats & Happiness Oatmeal Cups product range. This new version integrates organic ingredients like whole grain oats, quinoa, chia seeds, flax seeds, and amaranth, and is a great source of ALA, and fiber.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product Type



• Rolled Oats



• Instant Oats



• Steel-Cut Oats



By Flavor



• Unflavored



• Flavored



By Distribution Channel



• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets



• Online Retail



• Convenience Stores



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc.



• General Mills, Inc.



• PepsiCo, Inc. (The Quaker Oats Company)



• Thrive Market, Inc.



• B&G Foods, Inc.



• Cargill, Incorporated



• Glebe Farm Foods Limited



• Bakery On Main



• Purely Elizabeth, LLC



• Nature’s Path Foods, Inc.



