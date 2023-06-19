The Global Foam Dressings Market size is expected to reach $2.1 billion by 2029, rising at a market growth of 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Foam Dressings Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Material, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469117/?utm_source=GNW

In people with diabetes, DFUs are the main reason for hospitalization. Exudate is absorbed by these dressings, which also keeps the wound surface wet. The growing rate of diabetes in the world’s population has increased the danger of associated complications, a primary reason driving the market’s expansion. The majority of the 422 million people with diabetes globally reside in low- and middle-income nations, and diabetes is directly responsible for 1.5 million fatalities annually. Some of the factors impacting the market are growing research and development activities, rising number of road traffic accidents, and lack of treatment and diagnosis in emerging economies.



The primary driver anticipated to propel the market during the forecast period is the increase in expenditure made by major players in the market and different governmental organizations in the development of wound dressings. It is anticipated that the market expansion will be supported by the rising R&D activity in wound dressing. The use of fast-moving vehicles, rapid modernization, and an increase in incidences of "drink and drive" are all responsible for an increasing number of accidents globally. As a result, the growing number of injuries is anticipated to increase the need for advanced wound dressing, likely resulting in significant market growth throughout the forecast period.



In spite of, the increased incidence of diabetic foot ulcers has been directly linked to rising diabetes prevalence. Patients with diabetes, especially type-2 diabetics, have a significantly increased chance of developing a foot ulcer. These constraints have made it difficult for foam dressings to gain traction in the market’s developing regions. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted ulcer therapy since the healthcare systems were disrupted, causing hospitals to postpone or cancel non-urgent appointments and treatments, including those associated with ulcer treatment. The pandemic also decreased the number of surgeries performed globally, which decreased the market for post-operative wound care. This is predicted to spur expansion throughout the estimate for the market.



Material Outlook



Based on material, the market is categorized into polyurethane and silicone. The polyurethane segment generated a considerable revenue share in the market in 2022. The diseased region is covered with polyurethane foam dressings, either directly or with an antibacterial layer, and then is compressed by wrapping it in gauze or a bandage. Because it is non-adherent to the wound bed, polyurethane foam helps to lower the risk of maceration.



Application Outlook



By application, the market is segmented into chronic wounds and acute wounds. In 2022, the chronic wounds segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the market. The global population’s increased prevalence of chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, and others has led to the need for improved foam dressings for treatment, which is responsible for this growth. In addition, these dressings decrease the frequency of dressing changes in chronic wounds because foam dressings may be used for extended periods depending on the lesion.



Chronic wounds type Outlook



Based on chronic wound type, the market is further divided into pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and others. In 2022, the pressure ulcers segment dominated the market by generating the maximum revenue share. Pressure ulcers are wounds to the skin and tissues usually brought on by persistent pressure on the skin. Pressure ulcers may vary in severity from discolored skin patches to open sores that reveal the underlying bone or muscle. Pressure ulcers seem to occur more frequently in older people. It is predicted that the segment’s expansion would be supported by the fact that the population of adults 60 and older has steadily risen in most regions over the past few years.



Acute wounds type Outlook



On the basis of acute wounds type, the market is bifurcated into burns & trauma, and surgical wounds. In 2022, the burns & wounds segment registered the maximum revenue share in the market. Partial thickness burn wounds are frequently treated with foam wound dressings. Three layers make up the dressing: a silicone layer that faces the wound, an absorbent polyurethane foam layer, and a protective waterproof film that keeps the wound environment moist while enabling gases to pass through the dressing.



End User Outlook



By end user, the market is classified into hospitals, home healthcare and others. In 2022, the hospitals segment held the highest revenue share in the market. The increase in demand for foam dressing in hospitals, which is used more frequently to treat accidental injuries and handle post-operative wound care, is credited with this growth. The development of foam dressing products is also responsible for the expansion. In addition, a large buyer of foam dressings who has long-term contracts with suppliers is thought to be the hospital. The factors above are consequently anticipated to drive the segment to develop during the forecast period.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2022, the North America region led the market by generating the highest revenue share. The presence of most significant companies, the rising prevalence of chronic wounds, the accessibility of cutting-edge surgical goods, and the presence of a well-developed healthcare infrastructure are all factors contributing to the growth in the North American region. Additionally, the market in North America is fueled by developments in foam dressings, an increase in the occurrence of various ulcer types that result in chronic wounds, and favorable reimbursement schemes for wound care.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include 3M Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Inc., Coloplast Group, ConvaTec Group PLC, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Essity AB, Smith & Nephew PLC, Covalon Technologies Ltd. and Winner Medical Co., Ltd.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Application



• Chronic Wounds



o Pressure Ulcers



o Diabetic Foot Ulcers



o Venous Leg Ulcers



o Others



• Acute Wounds



o Burns & Trauma



o Surgical Wounds



By Material



• Silicone



• Polyurethane



By End User



• Hospitals



• Home Healthcare



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• 3M Company



• B. Braun Melsungen AG



• Cardinal Health, Inc.



• Coloplast Group



• ConvaTec Group PLC



• Molnlycke Health Care AB



• Essity AB



• Smith & Nephew PLC



• Covalon Technologies Ltd.



• Winner Medical Co., Ltd.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469117/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________