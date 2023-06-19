TranSystems Acquires Baltimore-based Whitney Bailey Cox & Magnani, LLC

Kansas City, Mo., June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TranSystems Corp., a national transportation consulting firm that provides engineering, architectural, planning and construction solutions, acquires Whitney Bailey Cox & Magnani, LLC (WBCM), an engineering consulting firm delivering projects to public and private clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and across the U.S.



Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Baltimore, Md., WBCM has grown to more than 225 employees and has nine offices across six states in the Eastern U.S.



“The WBCM and TranSystems combination is natural with similar focuses on innovative transportation and infrastructure solutions,” said TranSystems CEO Richard Morsches. “This merger will yield immediate and long-term benefits for both companies strengthening our presence in the Mid-Atlantic Region along with enhancing our talent and capabilities to be applied across the U.S.”



WBCM’s 225-person team will join the TranSystems national 1,500-person workforce. Recently joining TranSystems was North Carolina-based SEPI Engineering & Construction, Inc. and California-based OPC Services in fall 2022. TranSystems is ranked #15 on the ENR Top Transportation firms list.



“We are thrilled about the opportunities that come with joining the TranSystems family,” said WBCM President Marco Legaluppi. “This acquisition brings together two highly respected firms with a shared commitment to delivering innovative solutions to our clients. Our combined resources and expertise will enable us to take on more significant and complex projects while expanding our reach to new markets. For our employees, this acquisition provides exciting opportunities for career growth and development, and it provides access to a wider range of services and expertise for our clients. We are confident that this merger will positively impact both our clients and employees, and we look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead.”



Sentinel Capital Partners continues to team with TranSystems to expand its presence in the infrastructure industry.



About TranSystems

TranSystems plans, designs, and oversees construction to enhance the transportation networks and infrastructure that makes communities more livable today and in the future. Its professionals in more than 60 offices throughout the U.S. bring strong local connections, new thinking, and fresh approaches to solve community challenges across the country. Learn more at www.transystems.com.



About Whitney Bailey Cox & Magnani, LLC

Whitney Bailey Cox & Magnani, LLC (WBCM), has more than 45 years of experience delivering professional engineering services to public and private clients. Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Baltimore, MD, WBCM has grown to more than 225 employees, has nine offices across six states in Eastern U.S. and provides planning and design for highways, maritime infrastructure, and buildings.

