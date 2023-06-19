‘Negative Evidence’ Regarding COVID Vaccines and Sudden Death Reviewed in Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons

TUCSON, Ariz., June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The controversial 2022 video Died Suddenly has sparked devastating criticisms from both COVID vaccine proponents and skeptics, but the question remains: Are the vaccines a potential cause of otherwise unexplained sudden death? In the summer issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons, Jane Orient, M.D., explores possible causes of this terrifying event.



While not a new phenomenon, sudden death appears to be more common post COVID vaccination. One would expect an apparent increase in such serious events to trigger intense investigative efforts, she writes.

“Shockingly, nothing of the sort is taking place.”

Underfunded but already existing sudden death research projects are not being reactivated, Dr. Orient states. Instead, those agencies are busy with other assignments such as dismissing public concerns and scolding the public for “succumbing to irrational fears” while doing nothing to credibly dispel those fears.

The article includes a historical perspective on sudden death, a review of applicable terminology, and a summary of plausible mechanisms for vaccine-induced cardiac deaths that may not be revealed by routine autopsies.

The issue is clouded by internecine conflict in the “medical freedom movement.” Dr. Orient discusses the problems that face dissenters from the accepted views.

Death is the ultimate “sentinel event,” she observes. “A risk of sudden death is clearly not an acceptable tradeoff for a reduction in the current risk of COVID-19 disease.” The “negative evidence” suggestive of a cover-up of this risk must not be obscured by distracting conflicts between boastful enthusiasts and pedantic skeptics, she concludes.

The Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons is published by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943.