Patient Credits Alter Mental Health in Mission Viejo for Saving Her Life

Mission Viejo, California—A woman was so happy with the mental health care she received at Alter Behavioral Health, she left a grateful 5-star review on Google.

“My life was saved!!!!” wrote Alexis, who underwent treatment at Alter’s facility in Mission Viejo, California. “What a wonderful experience. Taking time to help myself was the best choice of my life. The staff is caring, attentive, and kind. The personal chef was amazing, cooking healthy meals daily. The food was delicious. Structured daily classes that allowed me to work through personal trauma. Fostering personal growth. The best of the best. Highly recommended.”

Alexis found the compassionate, expert care that all patients receive at Alter Behavioral Health, a residential treatment program with locations throughout Orange County, California. It offers treatment for primary mental health and co-occurring disorders, including attention-deficit/hyperactive disorder, anxiety, depression, disrupted sleep, disrupted sleep, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, personality and mood disorders, suicide ideation, and borderline personality disorder. Autism-informed care is one of its specialties.

Her praise for Alter’s staff is uncommon; many patients offer enthusiastic reviews of the teams caring for them. Every day, these dedicated professionals live Alter’s mission of transforming lives and contributing to a better world by improving mental health treatment methods and outcomes. They use data-directed methods with innovation, compassion, integrity, and constant devotion to excellence to accomplish the task.

Alter strives to make high-quality mental health care accessible to adults by applying a modern approach that treats the whole person, not just their condition. It has a particular emphasis on accurate diagnosis. This is often the most crucial point of treatment; if the diagnosis is wrong, there’s a strong likelihood that the following treatment may also be wrong, and the condition will not be resolved. To begin with as accurate a diagnosis as possible, Alter’s treatment teams base their diagnoses on current findings in mental health science and combine medication with psychotherapy and other modalities as needed to provide the best outcomes. To ensure a precise diagnosis, teams meticulously assess a full range of symptoms and ensure no condition is overlooked or hastily diagnosed.

Patients continue receiving care even after residential treatment ends, thanks to Alter’s virtual mental health platform, Mindfuli. This innovative approach to aftercare is designed to help patients and counselors stay connected for as long as they need. It’s a virtual program designed to provide a wide range of mental health services services for patients and give support to family members. Patients begin using the platform upon admission to Alter and are paired with Care Counselors to start using it.

Alter provides care in a serene residential facility that is designed to make patients comfortable, which makes them more open to treatment. Rather than the cold, sterile, often-harsh setting of traditional mental health facilities, Alter provides carefully curated outdoor areas, elegant indoor decoration, and other amenities to create a warm, welcoming home away from home. The facilities include stunning common places where patients can relax and watch TV, with balconies affording peaceful views of the surrounding countryside. Patient accommodations feature excellent lighting, comfortable beds, and clean, accessible bathrooms.

It’s all part of Alter’s design as a sanctuary for exploring, treating, and educating patients and their loved ones about their conditions. Each patient’s physical, psychological, social, and educational needs are meticulously assessed, and therapy is designed to treat the patient holistically – body and mind. Each treatment plan is personalized, reflecting Alter’s belief in the individuality of each person’s journey toward healing. Alter's multiple mental health treatment centers are easily accessible for residents in California.





For more information on mental health treatment for one's self or a loved one, visit Alter Behavioral Health or call 888-513-2965.

