Wm. F. Borhek Insurance Agency, Inc. Joins World Insurance Associates

Iselin, NJ, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“World”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of Wm F. Borhek Insurance Agency, Inc. (“Borhek”) of Halifax, MA on June 1, 2023. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Borhek Insurance was founded in 1964 and has grown to become one of the premier insurance agencies on the South Shore of Massachusetts. They specialize in property and casualty insurance.

“Our commitment is to provide customers with the best insurance value and service available, while maintaining the highest ethical standards and credibility,” says Scott Casagrande, Owner and Producer, Wm F. Borhek Insurance Agency. “It’s great to be joining World, a company that shares this commitment.”

“I’d like to welcome Borhek to the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. “They will increase World’s presence in Massachusetts, and I look forward to their continued success.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel and Fortrust Diligence advised World on the transaction. Kilduff Law provided legal counsel to Borhek on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed over 190 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #34 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #24 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, and ranked #20 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

