Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG)

NEW YORK, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, Civil Action No. 23-cv-02980 on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased the securities of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (“TriplePoint” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TPVG) between March 4, 2020 and May 1, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).



According to the Complaint, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) TriplePoint had overstated the strength of its various portfolio companies and loan book, as well as the viability of its overall investment strategy; (ii) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial position and/or prospects; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 2, 2023, the Bear Cave released a report titled “Problems at TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG)” (the “Bear Cave Report”). The Bear Cave Report noted multiple issues at TriplePoint, alleging that “TriplePoint is encumbered by high fees, weak management, and a weaker loan book saddled by portfolio company bankruptcies and upside-down startups,” and asserting that “the Bear Cave believes TriplePoint’s equity may be severely impaired, if it has any value at all.” On this news, TriplePoint’s stock price fell $1.19 per share, or 9.98%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $10.73 per share on May 3, 2023.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of TriplePoint should contact the Firm prior to the August 15, 2023 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .