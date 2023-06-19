Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Set to Reach USD 2.3 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.8%: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The preeclampsia diagnostics market is projected to experience robust growth, with an estimated CAGR of 3.8% between 2023 and 2031. According to Transparency Market Research, sales of preeclampsia diagnostics are slated to total USD 2.3 billion by the end of the aforementioned period of assessment.



Advancements in diagnostic technologies are revolutionizing the preeclampsia diagnostics landscape. Innovations such as novel biomarkers, point-of-care testing and non-invasive diagnostic methods are gaining traction. These technologies offer rapid, accurate, and cost-effective diagnostic solutions, improving early detection rates and enhancing patient care.

Growing awareness about preeclampsia among healthcare providers and patients is driving the demand for diagnostics. Efforts by healthcare organizations, government initiatives, and advocacy groups have raised awareness about the importance of timely diagnosis and monitoring, leading to increased testing rates and improved patient outcomes.

Increasing healthcare expenditure, particularly in emerging economies, is contributing to the expansion of the preeclampsia diagnostics market. Governments and healthcare institutions are allocating more resources to improve maternal and fetal healthcare, including early detection and management of preeclampsia. This trend creates opportunities for diagnostic manufacturers to tap into these markets and provide cost-effective solutions.

The shift towards personalized medicine is impacting the preeclampsia diagnostics market. With advancements in genomics and proteomics, there is a growing focus on developing individualized diagnostic approaches based on genetic and molecular profiling. This approach enables tailored interventions and personalized treatment plans for patients with preeclampsia.

Collaborations between diagnostic companies, research institutions, and healthcare providers are driving innovation in the preeclampsia diagnostics market. By leveraging collective expertise and resources, these collaborations aim to develop novel diagnostic methods, improve existing technologies, and enhance patient care. Such partnerships also facilitate market expansion and create new business opportunities.

Emerging markets present significant growth opportunities for preeclampsia diagnostics. Rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income, and improving healthcare infrastructure in countries like China, India, and Brazil are driving market growth. Diagnostic companies are expanding their presence in these regions through strategic partnerships, distribution agreements, and product launches, capitalizing on the rising demand.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Blood test and urine test segments dominate the preeclampsia diagnostics market, with others contributing to a smaller market share.

The instruments segment dominates the preeclampsia diagnostics market by product and services, followed by reagents & consumables and services.

Hospitals and diagnostic centers dominate the preeclampsia diagnostics market, with others holding a smaller share.





Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Growing awareness drives demand for preeclampsia diagnostics as education campaigns, government initiatives, and improved healthcare information promote early detection and management.

Delayed pregnancies and high-risk pregnancies contribute to increased preeclampsia risk, driving demand for early and accurate diagnostics for maternal-fetal well-being.

Point-of-care testing (POCT) in preeclampsia diagnostics is convenient, rapid, and enables decentralized testing, fostering market growth, especially in resource-limited settings.





Global Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market: Regional Profile

North America leads the global preeclampsia diagnostics market with advanced healthcare infrastructure, high expenditure, and increasing prevalence. The US dominates with innovative technologies and government support.

Europe's strong healthcare system, increasing awareness of preeclampsia detection, and countries like the UK, Germany, France, and the Netherlands contribute significantly to market growth. R&D and favorable reimbursement policies drive advanced diagnostic adoption.

Asia Pacific's preeclampsia diagnostics market grows due to increasing incidence, maternal & fetal health focus, high cases in China and India, healthcare investments, infrastructure expansion, and supportive government initiatives.

Latin America, led by Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina, is an emerging preeclampsia diagnostics market due to improving healthcare facilities, rising awareness, and increased perinatal healthcare expenditure. Healthcare providers are adopting advanced diagnostic methods for better patient outcomes.

Middle East & Africa experience steady preeclampsia diagnostics market growth due to maternal/fetal health focus, increased healthcare expenditure, and infrastructure investments.





Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market: Competitive Landscape

The preeclampsia diagnostics market is witnessing intense competition among key players, driving innovation and market growth. Established diagnostic companies, such as Siemens Healthineers and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., dominate the market with their advanced diagnostic solutions and strong market presence.

Emerging players like Sera Prognostics is gaining traction with their novel approaches to preeclampsia diagnostics. Collaborations, strategic partnerships, and product expansions are key strategies employed by market players to gain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving landscape. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

Abbott Laboratories

ACON Laboratories, Inc.

ARKRAY, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.)

Diabetomics, Inc.

DIRUI Industrial Co., Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Metabolomic Diagnostics Ltd.

Sera Prognostics

Siemens Healthineers AG

Some important developments with regard to preeclampsia diagnostics are as follows:

In May 2023, Sera Prognostics Inc., unveiled a series of commercial transformations. With a steadfast commitment to enhancing the well-being of mothers and newborns, the company pioneered innovative pregnancy biomarker information, empowering both doctors and patients alike.

In a momentous announcement, Sera Prognostics Inc. shared its achievements of streamlining its strategy and commercial structure, all aimed at magnifying efforts to drive test adoption and revenue. Notably, these optimizations will result in substantial reductions in operating costs, marking a triumphant milestone for the company's business activities.

Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market: Key Segments

By Test Type

Blood Test

Urine Test

Others



By Product & Services

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

Services



By End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others



By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa



