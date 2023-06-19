Sepsis Diagnostics Market to record over USD 1.2 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Sepsis Diagnostics Market size is estimated to be worth more than USD 1.2 billion by 2032. The increasing awareness pertaining to several infectious diseases and their diagnosis will influence the industry gains. The emergence of multiple new infectious diseases and global outbreaks has led to the rising advancements in diagnostic technologies. Various governments, healthcare organizations as well as non-profit groups have also launched extensive public health campaigns for increasing the awareness regarding infectious diseases. The surging collective efforts undertaken for mitigating the effects of infectious diseases on public health will also add to the demand for sepsis diagnostics.

Instruments to gain significant traction

The sepsis diagnostics market share from the instruments segment will reach a significant value through 2032. The adoption of instruments has largely soared as they assist healthcare professionals in making informed decisions, initiating appropriate therapies promptly, and improving the patient outcomes in sepsis cases. Instruments employed in sepsis diagnostics also help in early detection, monitoring of biomarkers, accurate identification of pathogens, individualized treatment, and infection control.

Automated sepsis diagnostics to record lucrative gains

Automated sepsis diagnostics industry is anticipated to record significant value from 2023-2032 driven by their assistance to healthcare providers in making timely as well as informed decisions for risk assessment, sepsis diagnosis, and treatment strategies. Automated sepsis diagnostics offers robust potential for enhancing the accuracy, speed, and efficiency of diagnosing sepsis. The increasing deployment of advanced technologies and higher integration of various data sources.

High demand in diagnostic centers

The sepsis diagnostics market size from the diagnostic centers segment is set to gain significant traction through 2032. Diagnostic centers, on account of the strong presence of advanced instruments, expertise, and laboratory techniques offer accurate and timely sepsis diagnostics. These facilities also enable the detection as well as identification of pathogens, promote individualized treatment decisions for the sepsis patients while monitoring the biomarkers.

APAC to emerge as a lucrative market

Asia Pacific sepsis diagnostics market share is estimated to record substantial revenue by 2032 due to the strong presence of varying levels of healthcare infrastructure. The well-established healthcare systems in the region has led to the increased access to advanced diagnostic instruments and techniques. The rising availability and affordability of diagnostic tests, such as blood culture systems, molecular diagnostics, and immunoassays.



Sepsis Diagnostics Market Leaders

Abbott Laboratories, BioMerieux SA, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bruker Corporation, Nanosphere, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., T2 Biosystems, Inc., Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd., and Danaher Corporation, are some leading firms operating in the sepsis diagnostics industry.

Sepsis Diagnostics Industry News

BioMérieux, in June 2022, invested $2.4 million (€2 million) in Weezion, a leading French medtech startup, for supporting the further development of a mass spectrometry-deployed in vitro diagnostic for sepsis.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Sepsis Diagnostics Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3 Industry impact forces

3.3.1 Growth drivers

3.3.1.1 Surge in prevalence of infectious diseases

3.3.1.2 Increasing government initiatives towards infectious diseases

3.3.1.3 Technological advancements in infectious diseases diagnosis

3.3.1.4 Rising awareness regarding infectious diseases and its diagnosis

3.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.3.2.1 High cost of diagnostic devices

3.3.2.2 Stringent regulatory framework

3.4 Growth potential analysis

3.4.1 By product

3.4.2 By technology

3.4.3 By method type

3.4.4 By pathogen type

3.4.5 By end-use

3.5 COVID- 19 impact analysis

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.6.1 U.S.

3.6.2 Europe

3.7 Porter's analysis

3.8 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive landscape

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company matrix analysis, 2021

4.3 Competitive dashboard

4.4 Company market share, 2021

4.5 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.6 Competitive positioning matrix

4.7 Strategic outlook matrix

