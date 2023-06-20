Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against DZS and TriplePoint and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of DZS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) and TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corporation (NYSE: TPVG). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



DZS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI)

Class Period: March 10, 2023 – May 31, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 14, 2023

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (1) DZS' financial statements from March 31, 2023 to the present contained certain errors; (2) as a result, DZS would need to restate its previously filed quarterly financial statement for the period ending March 31, 2023; (3) the Company had ongoing undisclosed issues with its internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corporation (NYSE: TPVG)

Class Period: March 4, 2020 – May 1, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 15, 2023

TriplePoint is a business development company specializing in investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies, including growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) TriplePoint had overstated the strength of its various portfolio companies and loan book, as well as the viability of its overall investment strategy; (ii) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial position and/or prospects; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 2, 2023, the Bear Cave released a report titled "Problems at TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG)" (the "Bear Cave Report"). The Bear Cave Report highlighted significant issues at TriplePoint, alleging that "TriplePoint is encumbered by high fees, weak management, and a weaker loan book saddled by portfolio company bankruptcies and upside-down startups," and asserting that "the Bear Cave believes TriplePoint's equity may be severely impaired, if it has any value at all."

On this news, TriplePoint's stock price fell $1.19 per share, or 9.98%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $10.73 per share on May 3, 2023.

