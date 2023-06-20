Demand for Chia Seed Market is Projected to Accrue worth almost US$ 390 Million at CAGR of 7% by the end of the forecast period 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By the end of 2022, the net worth of total chia seeds sold globally was estimated to be US$ 195.3 million. In the current year, 2023, the sales of chia seeds, in terms of value, are expected to be worth around US$ 203 million. FMI further projects the overall chia seed market to record a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2033. By experiencing this promising growth, the global chia seed market size is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 390.3 million by 2033.



Growing consumer demand for gluten-free food items and improving recognition of chia seeds for their health advantages are the key reasons propelling sales. Moreover, the increased use of chia seeds as a source of omega-3 in animal feed is also regarded to have boosted the market.

Get an overview that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. This sample report is available in PDF format @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4439

Under their bland flavor, chia seeds may be added to packaged meals and functional foods. Chia seeds' high fiber content makes it possible to use them in bakery goods, energy drinks, dietary supplements, sports drinks, and salty snacks. Furthermore, Chia seeds are often used in packaged ‘superfood’ items because of their high antioxidant and fiber content.

A certain degree of market development restraint may result from the limited availability of suitable environments for plant growth and higher seed output. Against this backdrop, the sales of chia seeds in the United States are anticipated to remain profitable over the assessment period.

Key Takeaways from this Market Report:

The United States held a market share of 27.9% in the year 2022.

Germany is the leading market for chia seeds in Europe and contributed a 7.3% revenue share in 2022.

The demand for chia seeds in the United Kingdom registered a CAGR of 7% during the forecast years.

China and India are poised to witness a growth rate of 6.1% and 8.9% in the production of chia seeds through 2033.

Competitive Landscape:

Sesajal SA De CV

Bioglan (PHARM-A-CARE Laboratories Pty. Ltd.)

Nutiva Inc.

Navitas Naturals

Chia Bia Slovakia, s.r.o.

The Chia Co.

Vega Produce LLC.

CHOSEN FOODS INC

Mamma Chia

Now Health Group, Inc.

Naturkost Übelhör GmbH & Co. KG

AgroBolivia (Negocios Europa Ltd.)

The chia seed plant thrives in the dry, marine-influenced Mediterranean climates, so its market has remained concentrated in some parts of the world. However, the adoption of modern farming methods has now given rise to the possibility of successful farming of chia seeds in other climatic regions. This is anticipated to support the emergence of new players and diversify the market in the coming days.

Talk to our analyst and get complete information on this report now @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-4439

Recent Developments by a few Chia Seed Supplying Industries:

Mamma Chia declared in April 2022 that its products are keto-friendly. This development included its product line of Chia Energy Beverages and Chia Vitality Beverages, providing only 6 grams of net carbohydrates per serving.

Innovation and the creation of new product supplies are the main techniques used by businesses to maintain their market share. The Chia Co. launched four new types to its Oats+Chia product line last year, including Apple Spice, Blueberry Lemon, Mixed Berry, and Banana Mango. Later, it added three new flavors to its Chia Pods products, such as Strawberry, Dark Cacao, and Coffee Bean.

Key Segmentation:

By Origin:

Organic

Conventional

By Color:

Black

White

Brown



By Form:

Whole Chia Seeds

Grounded Chia Seeds

Chia Seed Oil

Other Chia Seed Forms

By End-use Application:

Food and Beverages Sector Packed Chia Nutritional Bars Bakery and Snacks Breakfast Cereals Beverages Others

Personal Care Products and Cosmetics Sector

Animal Feed and Pet Food Sector

Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sector

Other End-use Applications



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa (ME&A)



Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy Now to gain access to detailed information about each segment @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/4439

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:

Cassia Seed Extract Market Size: Global cassia seed extract demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 395.7 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% to be valued at US$ 641.0 Million from 2022 to 2032.

Seed Additives Market Share: Global demand for seed additives is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 6000 Million by the year 2023, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

Forage Seeds Market Trends: The global forage seeds market is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 12,132.9 million in 2023 and further accelerate at a robust CAGR of 9.8% between 2023 and 2033. Overall forage seed sales are likely to generate revenues worth US$ 30,996.9 million by 2033.

Hempseed Milk Market Growth: The global hempseed milk market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 236.4 Million by 2032 from US$ 112.8 Million in 2022.

Chamomile Seeds Market Forecast: The market for Chamomile Seeds is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecasted time period. According to projections, the industry would be worth US$ 1,002.8 Million by 2032, up from US$ 587.1 Million in 2022.

Cottonseed Oil Market Types: The Cottonseed Oil Market is valued at US$ 4 Billion in 2021. The market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% through 2028, reaching US$ 5 Billion.

Sunflower Seeds Market Analysis: The global market for sunflower seeds is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during the predicted period. Forecasts predict that the market would be valued at USD 2,058.3 Million in 2032 as opposed to USD 1,288.0 Million in 2022.

Citrus Seeds Market Outlook: The global citrus seeds market was estimated to have acquired US$ 4.32 billion. Consumer movement towards natural and healthy ingredients is likely to aid the sales to US$ 8.9 billion by 2033, garnering a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, 2023 to 2033.

Flax Seed Meal Market Overview: The overall sales of flax seed meal are projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 6% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 15,875.8 Million by the end of 2032.

Hemp Seed Oil Market Demand: The global hemp seed oil market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 85 Million by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 7.6% by 2022 to 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization, and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705



LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com