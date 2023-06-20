Bormioli Pharma embarks on digital journey with ANT

English Italian

MILAN, Italy, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer, Bormioli Pharma, an international health solution provider manufacturing glass and plastic primary packaging for pharmaceutical use, is launching a new project to improve analytical processes at one of its largest factories in Rivanazzano, Italy.



ANT provides Bormioli Pharma with an OEE Performance Monitoring solution that includes an industry-leading machine connectivity module. Along with the software, ANT also provides hardware installation and cabling. The system is going to be implemented on secondary process machines and extended also to primary process machines in 2023.

The entire project will take place at the Rivanazzano plant and will involve nearly 100 machines that will be connected to the ANT system. The goal of the project is to increase OEE and all key performance indicators through innovative analytical software.

I’m really looking forward to seeing the start of the project!

What ANT provides Bormioli Pharma, it’s really complete, the system is flexible and adaptable to our needs. I like the fact that ANT is an end-to-end supplier.



As for me, I’m really happy with the machine connectivity module because it’s essential for my work, being able to see all the data in real time and share it with other departments in the company gives me a solid foundation to improve production and the plant.

Veronica Ottonello, Industrial Process Engineer

I am thrilled to start cooperation with Bormioli Pharma.

It is the next big partner in the Pharma and packaging industry. ANT is constantly growing and now we extend our presence in the Italian market. The project’s scope includes almost 100 machines, including injection, assembly and compression machines. ANT delivers a complete Smart Factory solution: hardware delivery, hardware and wiring installation, a concept with consulting, software implementation, training and providing SLA for two shifts.

I see big potential in cooperation and benefits for Bormioli Pharma to improve production, e.g. report production faster, improve the OEE and let the managers work on the real data from machines.

Lukasz Iskra, Business Development Director

Contact: Sebastian Kasza, Marketing Director, sebastian.kasza@antsolutions.eu

Company information: ANT Solutions, Al. Pokoju 18, Krakow, Poland https://antsolutions.eu/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9cf1a069-2205-4846-bc1d-35e14b8975ac

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e227d2a-bc2e-4dbf-a716-83dd055b4fb4