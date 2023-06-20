Chemotherapy Devices Market to Hit US$ 21.58 billion by 2032, Says Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the most recent study by Growth Plus Reports, the chemotherapy devices market was valued at US$ 11.84 billion and is expected to rise at a revenue CAGR of 6.9% to reach US$ 21.58 billion by 2031.

The global market for chemotherapy devices was analyzed, and it is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. Chemotherapy devices are medical devices that employ chemotherapy medications to treat cancer. Chemotherapy is a form of systemic medicine that uses drugs to kill or halt the development of cancer cells.

Request a Free Sample of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/chemotherapy-devices-market/8623

Chemotherapy Devices Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 11.84 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 21.58 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product Type, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Recent Development in the Global Chemotherapy Devices Market:

In March 2023, a collaboration between Eversana and ChemoMouthpiece will promote the medical device's introduction and commercialization in the United States. The Chemo Mouthpiece device, an intraoral ice pack, helps cancer patients manage and cure oral mucositis, an unpleasant side effect of chemotherapy.

In March 2023, The FDA authorized a single-dose, prefilled autoinjector version of Coherus Biosciences' pegfilgrastim biosimilar for the prevention and treatment of febrile neutropenia, a common chemo side effect.

Key Takeaways:

Increasing cancer prevalence and its awareness are driving the market revenue share.

With the advancement of technology, there is a significantly increasing demand for chemotherapy treatments.

Several government initiatives and increased availability of reimbursement policies are boosting market revenue growth.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/chemotherapy-devices-market/8623

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The market revenue is expected to grow substantially as cancer incidences rise, government health regulations improve, and reimbursement availability expands. Moreover, the introduction of innovative and advanced chemotherapeutic devices with greater efficacy and fewer side effects is also fueling the growth of the global chemotherapy devices market revenue.

However, a rigorous regulatory framework, requirement for complex production techniques and skill sets, utilization of transgenic animals and plants, and ethical concerns regarding animal sources all limit the market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Product Type

Based on product types, the global chemotherapy devices market is segmented into catheters, cannulas, infusion pumps, and others. Due to the accurate and precise delivery of medications, the infusion pump segment accounts for the largest market revenue share, lowering the possibility of human mistakes and ensuring patients receive the right dosage.

Segmentation By End-User

Based on the end-user, the global chemotherapy devices market is segmented into hospitals, homecare settings, and clinics. The variables that contribute to a growth in the frequency of hospital visits and hospital stays globally boost demand for the hospital segment, resulting in the dominance of this segment over others.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global chemotherapy devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to the increased cancer prevalence, rising demand for chemotherapy equipment, technical breakthroughs in chemotherapy devices, and an aging population, North America accounts for the most significant revenue share in the global market.

Competitive Landscape

The following is a list of the prominent players in the global market for chemotherapy devices:

ICU Medical

Fresenius Kabi

Advanced Chemotherapy Technologies

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus reports studied the global market for chemotherapy devices in-depth and analyzed the basic market characteristics, significant investment opportunities, analytics of regional growth, revenue forecasting, competitive market players, mergers, and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL BENCHTOP AUTOMATION MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE Catheters Cannulas Syringe Pumps Others GLOBAL BENCHTOP AUTOMATION MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Homecare Settings Clinics

BENCHTOP AUTOMATION MARKET TOC

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8623

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse more latest healthcare reports:

Sympathomimetic Drugs Market by Type (Direct, Indirect, Mized), Indications (Cardiovascular Diseases, Asthma & COPD), Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Cortisone Acetate Market by Indication (Rheumatic Diseases, Dermatologic Conditions), Route of Administration (Oral and Parenteral), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Belladonna Alkaloids Market by Type (Atropine, Hyoscyamine), Application (Gastrointestinal Disorders, Respiratory Disorders, Overactive Bladder), Route of Administration (Oral, Topical), End User (Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies)-Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Calcium Homeostasis Drugs Market by Drug Class (Calcium Metabolism Modifiers, Parathyroid Hormone Analogs), Indication (Hypocalcemia, Hypercalcemia), Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Mirvetuximab Soravtansine Market by Indication (Ovarian Cancer, Fallopian Tube Carcinoma), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.