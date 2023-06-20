Green Hydrogen Generator Market Size [2023-2028] Worth USD 325.1 Million | Exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6%

Pune, India, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global green hydrogen generator market size was valued at USD 200.9 million in the year 2020 and is forecast to grow from USD 222.4 million in 2021 to USD 325.1 million by the end of the year 2028, and the market is estimated to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

Key Development:



GTT announced the acquisition of Areva H2Gen. Areva H2Gen is involved in the conception and assembly of electrolyzers for the manufacturing of green hydrogen.

Get a Free Sample of Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/green-hydrogen-generator-market-105340

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 5.6% 2028 Value Projection USD 325.1 Million Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 200.9 Million Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 250 Segments covered Green Hydrogen Generator Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Traditional Alkaline Electrolysis, PEM Electrolysis, and Solid Oxide Electrolysis), By Application (Power Plants, Steel Plant, Electronics and Photovoltaics, Industrial Gases and Others) and Regional Growth Drivers Introduction of Innovative Methods for Green Hydrogen production to Stimulate Market Power Plants to Hold the Largest Share

Market Drivers & Restraints:

Introduction of Innovative Methods for Green Hydrogen production to Stimulate Market

Hydrogen is currently generated using various methods, including water electrolysis, steam methane reforming, partial oil oxidation, and coal gasification. Water electrolysis is the most common method for producing green hydrogen. Hydrogen and oxygen are generated by water electrolysis using renewable energy sources such as solar power and wind. Hence, prominent companies are investing in advanced technologies to produce green hydrogen extensively, in turn, boosting the green hydrogen generator market growth. For instance, Air Products and ThyssenKrupp AG signed a Cooperation Agreement (SCA) for the extensive supply of green hydrogen. Through this contract, ThyssenKrupp AG will deliver its technology, equipment, and technical services for Air Product’s water electrolysis plants.

COVID-19 Impact:

Investment in Water Electrolysis Projects by Major Companies to Negate Sluggish Growth

COVID-19 resulted in the global health emergency and affected numerous industries and businesses. The pandemic may have postponed several industrial projects leading to a major disruption in the supply chains. Accordingly, the market for green hydrogen generator has been slightly affected by this pandemic. However, the burgeoning demand for renewable sources is anticipated to attract significant investments that will bode well for the market in the years to come. For instance, in June 2020, ThyssenKrupp AG and De Nora expanded their manufacturing capacities for water electrolysis plants and can now produce electrolysis cells with a total power consumption of one gigawatt.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/green-hydrogen-generator-market-105340

Report Coverage:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into the regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Segmentation Analysis:

Power Plants to Hold the Largest Share

Based on type, the market is categorized into traditional alkaline electrolysis, PEM electrolysis, and solid oxide electrolysis.

Based on application, the global green hydrogen generator industry is categorized into power plants, industrial gases, electronics & photovoltaics, steel plants, and others. The power plant segment is expected to account for a significant share during the forecast period owing to the utilization of green hydrogen for the production of ammonia, methanol, and steel at power plants

Based on geography, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Insights:

The growing demand for clean fuel from countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea will spur opportunities for the Asia Pacific market.

The increasing production and sales of electric cars will push growth in Europe.

The favorable government initiatives for producing green hydrogen in the US will boost North America’s green hydrogen generator market share.

Rising focus on a carbon-free environment will aid expansion in the Middle East and Africa.

Quick Buy - Green Hydrogen Generator Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105340

Competitive Landscape:

De Nora to Account for an Enormous Market Share

De Nora is a leader and supplier of alkaline water electrolysis systems for the manufacture of green hydrogen. The organization is a pioneer in the alkaline and proton exchange membrane (PEM) water electrolysis group, having installed over 3,000 efficient and cost-effective systems worldwide. The company is focused on partnerships, collaborations, and agreements to strengthen its position in the green hydrogen generator industry. For instance, on April 13, 2018, De Nora and The Belgian company AGFA signed a technological contract. Under this agreement, De Nora will integrate AGFA’s diaphragm separators with its electrodes for a novel package. The designed electrodes will be used as a bespoke solution for hydrogen and oxygen production through alkaline water electrolysis.

A List of Key Manufacturers Operating in the Global Market:

Nel (Proton On-Site) (Norway)

Asahi Kasei (Japan)

Hydrogenics (US)

Areva H2gen (France)

Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd. (China)

Teledyne Energy Systems (US)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Kobelco Eco-Solutions (Japan)

McPhy (France)

Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Co., Ltd (China)

Suzhou Jingli (China)

TianJin Mainland (China)

ITM Power (UK)

718th Research Institute of CSIC (China)

Idroenergy Spa (Italy)

Erredue SpA (Italy)

MVS Engineering (India)

GreenHydrogen .dk (Denmark)

Enapter (Italy)

Giner Inc. (US)

ShaanXi HuaQin (China)

Next Hydrogen (Canada)

H-Tec Systems GmbH (Germany)

Beijing Zhondian (China)

Green Hydrogen Generator Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Alkaline Water Electrolysis

PEM Electrolysis

Solid Oxide Electrolysis

By Application:

Power Plants

Steel Plant

Electronics and Photovoltaics

Industrial Gases

Others

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/green-hydrogen-generator-market-105340

Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

4.2. Latest Technological Advancement

4.3. Regulatory Landscape

4.4. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5. Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

5.1. Impact of COVID-19 on the Green Hydrogen Generator Market

5.2. Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

5.3. Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19

5.4. Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

6. Global Green Hydrogen Generator Market Analysis (USD Million) (MW), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

6.2.1.Traditional Alkaline Electrolysis

6.2.2.PEM Electrolysis

6.2.3.Solid Oxide Electrolysis

6.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

6.3.1.Power Plants

6.3.2.Steel Plants

6.3.3.Electronics & Photovoltaics

6.3.4.Industrial Gases

6.3.5.Others

6.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

6.4.1. North America

6.4.2. Europe

6.4.3. Asia Pacific

6.4.4. Latin America

6.4.5. Middle East & Africa

Continued….

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/green-hydrogen-generator-market-105340

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245