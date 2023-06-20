Concussion Imaging Market Size to Surpass US$ 10.51 Billion by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new analysis by Growth Plus Reports, the global concussion imaging market is estimated to be worth US$ 10.51 billion by 2031, with a revenue CAGR of 3.95%. The study examines the key strategies, factors and prospects, competitive landscape, evolving industry patterns, market size, financial information and forecasts, and potential business opportunities.

The increasing prevalence of concussion caused by road accidents and sports injuries will drive market growth.

Increasing need for early diagnosis will support market revenue growth.

North America will dominate the global market with the largest revenue share.

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 7.42 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 10.51 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 3.95% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





rising rates of concussion due to sports, road accidents, and military operations are the primary factor driving the revenue growth of the concussion imaging market. Furthermore, the enhancement of concussion diagnostic accuracy and precision with the development of modern imaging techniques including CT scan, MRI, and PET scan.is expected to contribute to market revenue growth. Besides this, an increase in concussion imaging adoption, as well as an increased awareness of concussions' long-term effects and the importance of early detection and treatment will boost market revenue growth.

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global concussion imaging market from four perspectives: Type, End User, and Region.

Type Segmentation: Based on the material, the concussion imaging market is segmented into computed tomography (CT) scans, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) devices, X-rays, positron emission tomography (PET) scans, and others. The magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) devices segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because of the increasing public awareness of the long-term effects of concussion and the need of early diagnosis and care.

End User Segmentation: Based on the end user, the concussion imaging market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, research institutes, and others. The hospitals & clinics segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because of the availability of modern diagnostic and treatment technology, as well as specialized medical professionals such as neurologists and neurosurgeons.

Based on the region, the global concussion imaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the global concussion imaging market with the largest revenue share. The rising prevalence of concussions caused by road accidents and sports injuries, increased government programs and awareness campaigns, increased market partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, technology advances, and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure are the major factors responsible for North America's significant revenue share in the global market.

The following companies are important players in the global concussion imaging market:

Medtronic Plc

Elekta AB

Compumedics Limited

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

NovaSignal Corporation

Integra Lifesciences

Raumedic AG

Nihon Kohden Corporation

BrainScope Company Inc.

InfraScan, Inc.

BioDirection, Inc.

NanoDiagnostics, Inc

There is moderate competition in the concussion imaging market. To introduce novel drugs and products, the major players in the market emphasize research and development. Major companies often engage in mergers and acquisitions to enhance their market share.

Recent developments:

BrainBox Solutions Inc., a Richmond biotech that develops an artificial intelligence-enabled concussion test, obtained a broad patent from the US Patent and Trademark Office in March 2022 for a collection of eight biomarkers correlating to MRI scan findings.

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a General Dynamics commercial unit, stated in December 2022 that the Defense Health Agency (DHA) had awarded them a $84 million contract to assist the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence (TBICoE). The contract has an eight-month base period and three option years.

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL CONCUSSION IMAGING MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Computed Tomography (CT) Scan Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Devices X-ray Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scans Others GLOBAL CONCUSSION IMAGING MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospital & Clinics Diagnostic Centers Research Institutes

