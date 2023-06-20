Construction contract (Kopli 68a commercial and residential building)

English Estonian

AS Nordecon group company Nordecon Betoon OÜ (brand name NOBE) and real estate developer Invego signed a contract for the design and construction of a commercial and residential building to be built at Kopli 68a, Tallinn – second stage of a business quarter to be developed on the corner of Volta and Kopli Street. Total gross area of the building complex is approximately 30,000 sqm.

The total value of the contract is close to 51 million euros without VAT and the works will be completed in February of 2025.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2022 was 323 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 580 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.