Stonebranch Sponsors AWS Summit Milano 2023

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, announced today that it will be a sponsor of the upcoming AWS Summit Milano event.



AWS Summit Milano is an annual conference dedicated to Amazon Web Services cloud services. This free, one-day event will be held on June 22, 2023, at the Allianz MiCo Convention Center in Milan, Italy.

At the event, Stonebranch will showcase Universal Automation Center (UAC) — its real-time IT automation platform designed to centrally manage and orchestrate tasks and processes across hybrid IT environments.

“We’re excited to connect and collaborate with the Italian cloud community at the AWS Summit in Milano,” said Giuseppe Damiani, CEO at Stonebranch. “As a trusted AWS partner, Stonebranch helps organizations bridge the gap between on-prem and cloud environments. Our customers rely on UAC to help them improve IT agility, efficiency, and security.”

Solutions that Stonebranch will feature at the event include:

Real-Time IT Automation for AWS Mainframe Modernization: gain prescriptive guidance to shift mainframe automation to AWS cloud services.

Cloud Automation: manage automated IT processes across multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments.

Data Pipeline Orchestration: break down automation silos with centralized control of workflows that span the entire data pipeline.



Registration is now open for AWS Summit Milano 2023. Attendees can visit booth S14 to learn more about Stonebranch solutions.

About Stonebranch

Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern, and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world’s largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy, and technology institutions.