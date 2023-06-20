On the Move: The Fertility Center of Las Vegas Relocates to New, State-of-the-Art Facility

Las Vegas, Nevada, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fertility Center of Las Vegas (FCLV), a leader in fertility care and research since 1988, is pleased to announce the opening of its new, state-of-the-art clinic to best serve its ever-expanding patient base. For more than 35 years, FCLV founder and medical director Bruce Shapiro, M.D., Ph.D., has overseen the explosive growth of his clinic. What began as Las Vegas’ first fertility center serving local Southern Nevada patients has evolved into an enhanced new, state-of-the-art facility with a worldwide reach.

“As our patient base has expanded from Southern Nevada to across the United States and even around the world, it was imperative we make the reproductive care that women and men need readily available,” says Dr. Shapiro, a leading reproductive endocrinologist who has pioneered techniques to make in vitro fertilization (IVF) safer and more effective. “This new location reflects that commitment to greater accessibility in helping our patients on the journey to parenthood.”

Under the guidance of Dr. Shapiro, his local fertility practice has grown from one doctor to three and a staff of almost 50. Dr. Shapiro is excited to report that his incredible team of doctors has recently made the move to the new 18,500-square-foot facility. Carrie Bedient, MD, and Leah Kaye, MD, are the first and second female board-certified reproductive endocrinologists in Southern Nevada, respectively. Their extensive experience, combined with a sharp focus on research, will continue to help patients find an efficient and effective path to pregnancy.

The new facility boasts more than twice the space as the former location and is conveniently located in Southern Las Vegas at 5365 South Durango Drive. It features a state-of-the-art fertility clinic, clinical laboratory, andrology laboratory, IVF laboratory and ambulatory surgery center, all designed to put patient safety, comfort and convenience front and center.

The Fertility Center of Las Vegas also partners with Ovation® Fertility Las Vegas (“Ovation”) to provide leading-edge on-site in vitro fertilization (IVF) and andrology laboratory services for reproductive medicine. In March 2023, Ovation joined US Fertility, which is the nation’s largest partnership of physician-owned fertility practices, to create the leading fertility platform in the United States.

“It’s exciting to provide patients with a high level of clinical, laboratory and surgical services, all combined for convenient access, in such a beautiful setting,” says Dr. Shapiro. “While we are growing, we continue to keep our single point of focus on individualizing treatment plans for each patient. We are pleased to welcome our patients into our new space.”

About The Fertility Center of Las Vegas™

The Fertility Center of Las Vegas (FCLV) is well-established as the first fertility clinic in Southern Nevada, founded in 1988 by Dr. Bruce Shapiro, MD, Ph.D. For more than 35 years, FCLV has flourished as an international leader in reproductive medicine and research, with high success rates, cutting-edge advancements in the science of infertility, and an unwavering commitment to help families grow. It has been called an Oasis of Hope because it offers dedication, strength, knowledge and compassion to all patients by providing the most advanced fertility treatments available. Contact The Fertility Center of Las Vegas at (702) 254-1777 or visit www.fertilitycenterlv.com.

About Ovation Fertility

Ovation® Fertility is a national network of laboratories providing leading-edge treatment through leading reproductive experts. Ovation’s IVF and genetics laboratories, along with affiliated physician practices, work collaboratively to raise the bar for IVF treatment, with state-of-the-art, evidence-based fertility services that give hopeful parents the best chance for a successful pregnancy. Physicians partner with Ovation to offer their patients preimplantation genetic testing, frozen donor services, surrogacy services, and secure storage for frozen biomaterials. www.ovationfertility.com

