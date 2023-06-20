Meal Vouchers & Employee Benefits Solutions Market to Hit USD 346.65 Billion by 2030 | With a CAGR of 6.6%

Pune, India, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The meal vouchers & employee benefits solutions market size was valued at USD 214.36 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 221.99 billion in 2023 to USD 346.65 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Meal Vouchers & Employee Benefits Solutions Market, 2023-2030”.

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/meal-voucher-and-employee-benefit-solutions-market-104412

List of Key Players Profiled in the Meal Vouchers & Employee Benefits Solutions Market Report:

Edenred SA (France)

Sodexo Group (France)

Circula GmbH (Germany)

CIRFOOD (Italy)

Monizze NV SA (Belgium)

Spendit AG (Germany)

Alelo Brasil (Brazil)

Axis Bank Ltd (India)

Rakuten Group Inc. (Japan)

Unum Group (U.S.)

Cinqo Group (Bahrain)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 6.6% 2030 Value Projection USD 346.65 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 214.36 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 125 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product Type

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Meal Vouchers & Employee Benefits Solutions Market Growth Drivers Increasing Percentage of Working-Class Population to Augment Market Progress Growing Awareness of Financial Benefits to Boost Market Growth

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/meal-voucher-and-employee-benefit-solutions-market-104412

Report Coverage:

The research report provides a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on crucial aspects such as leading companies and product types. Besides, the report encompasses the latest market trends, market segments, and highlights vital industry developments. In addition to the factors mentioned above, the market analysis encompasses several factors that have contributed to the market’s growth in recent years.

Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Awareness of Financial Benefits to Boost Market Growth

The meal voucher system is profitable for both employees and employers as it has several fiscal benefits. Employers' social insurance changes can be waived if they offer a voucher, and the employee can enjoy tax benefits by using these vouchers. Additionally, such programs have proved to increase employee productivity due to superior quality meals and other advantages offered such as discounts on train/bus tickets or gift vouchers and holidays. Consequently, employers play a vital role in boosting employee engagement at their workplace and presenting benefits that will accelerate the meal vouchers & employee benefits solutions market growth.

However, the high prices of meal vouchers & employee benefits solutions might restrict their demand among small-sized enterprises. Furthermore, data security concerns with respect to using digital meal vouchers might also limit the demand for meal voucher solutions.

COVID-19 Impact:

COVID-19 Pandemic-Induced Restaurant Closures Hindered Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic compelled many restaurants, food courts, and hotels to shut down their business. Due to this, working professionals found it difficult to dine in restaurants and cafeterias. This factor had a negative impact on the companies’ revenues from such services and the market of meal vouchers & employee benefits solutions observed a slowdown in revenue generation.

Segments:

Employee Benefits Segment to Lead due to High Demand from Business Organizations

Based on product type, the market is segmented into meal vouchers and employee benefits. The employee benefits segment is expected to hold a dominating meal vouchers & employee benefits market share as organizations are increasingly demanding employee benefits solutions to satisfy their employees’ needs and improve their purchasing power and motivation level.

The global market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/meal-voucher-and-employee-benefit-solutions-market-104412

Regional Insights:

Europe Market to Show Notable Growth Due to Supportive Government Policies

Europe is predicted to capture the largest meal vouchers & employee benefits solutions market share as the regional governments are introducing favorable policies to promote the implementation of meal vouchers and employee benefits solutions. Many leading players in this market are trying to expand their presence across Europe by acquiring the region’s top employee benefit solution providers. These factors will fuel the regional market growth.

The North America market is anticipated to account for a major market share during the forecast period as the region has a vast presence of leading employee benefit solution providers. Many American companies are also becoming aware of employee perks, further accelerating the regional market expansion.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Meal Vouchers & Employee Benefits Solutions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type (Value) Meal Vouchers Employee Benefits Ring By Meal Vouchers (Value) Book Card Digital Card By Employee Benefits (Value) Meal Gift Travel Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/meal-voucher-and-employee-benefit-solutions-market-104412

Competitive Landscape:

Key Companies to Execute Merger & Acquisition Strategies to Cement Their Market Positions

The top companies involved in the market are focusing on expanding their business operations by signing merger & acquisition agreements to cement their market positions. For example, in May 2020, Edenred announced the acquisition of Brazil-based Cooper Card’s client portfolio, which specializes in offering employee benefits solutions. The acquisition was expected to strengthen Edenred’s position in the South America market. These initiatives will help the leading market players expand their geographical presence.

Key Industry Developments:

October 2021: Edenred Benefits, a prominent meal vouchers & employee advantages solutions in the U.S for meal cards and mobility solutions, introduced ‘Edenred Guaranteed Rides’, a program that offers employees a wide range of transportation choices.

Read Related Insights:

Photobook and Album Market to Hit USD 4.39 Billion by 2030 | With a CAGR 3.9%

Comic Book Market to Hit USD 22.37 Billion by 2030 | With a CAGR 4.85%

Video Games Market Size to Worth USD 307.19 Billion by 2029 | With a 6.3% CAGR

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter