Next-Gen Crypto Miners: Maximizing Returns

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto miners across the globe now have a wonderful opportunity to maximize returns on their investments. Bitmanu now offers three extremely powerful mining rigs capable of generating quick ROI as well as astonishingly high profits.



Since its launch, Bitmanu miners have been in the limelight because of their stunning features, the most impressive of which is their hash rates. These hash rates have not been matched by any other mining hardware created so far. This is understood to be the key factor behind the superior performance of Bitmanu miners.

Exciting Hash Power

BM1: Bitcoin 760 TH/s, Litecoin 80 GH/s, Dash 15 TH/s, Monero 6 MH/s

BM2: Bitcoin 1220 TH/s, Litecoin 128 GH/s, Dash 25 TH/s, Monero 10 MH/s

BM Pro: Bitcoin 3900 TH/s, Litecoin 400 GH/s, Dash 75 TH/s, Monero 32 MH/s



The high hash rates of Bitmanu miners relate directly to their ability to generate quick returns. The profitability of the miners has been further increased by their low power consumption. BM1, BM2, and BM Pro miners have power consumptions of only 50W, 850W, and 2200W, respectively. This combination makes Bitmanu the most profitable crypto miners ever. Most of the Bitmanu users have earned 100% ROI in less than one month.

Monthly Mining Profits

BM1: Bitcoin $1300, Litecoin $1800, Dash $2900, Monero $4200

BM2: Bitcoin $2100, Litecoin $2900, Dash $4900, Monero $7000

BM Pro: BM Pro: Bitcoin $6600, Litecoin $8900, Dash $14,000, Monero $22,000



Another key feature of Bitmanu miners is their ease of use, which allows all types of users to make profits from crypto mining. Many of the company’s delighted customers have zero industry knowledge or experience.

“If you have no exposure to crypto, but want to make a handsome profit from it, Bitmanu can do it for you,” said David Letoski, CMO of Bitmanu.

To find out more about Bitmanu, please visit https://bitmanu.com/

About Bitmanu: Bitmanu stands as a prominent manufacturing company, driven by a team of investors and renowned experts in the cryptocurrency industry. The company's mission is to make the advantages of the latest technological innovations accessible to everyone. Bitmanu proudly presents an impressive lineup of cryptocurrency miners that deliver exceptional returns on investment with remarkable speed.



