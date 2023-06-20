Natural Resin Market to Reach USD 11.95 Billion by 2030 | Bio-based Resin Industry to Exhibit 10.8% CAGR (2023-2030)

Pune, India, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global natural (bio-based) resin market size was USD 5.29 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to expand from USD 5.82 billion in 2023 to USD 11.95 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.8% over the study period. The rise is driven by surging product usage on account of its eco-friendly nature. Besides, bio-based polymers help in the introduction of high-performance composites.

Fortune Business Insights™ cites this information in its research report, titled “Natural (Bio-based) Resin Market, 2023-2030”.

Report Coverage:

The report provides an analysis of the significant factors augmenting the market share over the study period. It further gives an overview of the major trends propelling industry expansion throughout the forecast period. Additional aspects of the report comprise the major steps undertaken by leading industry players for strengthening the positions of their businesses.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Natural (Bio-based) Resin Report:

SABIC (U.K.)



BASF (Germany)



Braskem (Brazil)



Arkema (France)



Ashland Performance Materials (U.S.)



Danimer Scientific (U.S.)



Minima (Taiwan)



NatureWorks LLC (U.S.)



Avantium (Netherlands)

Competitive Landscape:

Key Companies Enter Partnership Deals to Introduce New Products

Major industry participants are centered on adopting a range of strategic deals to strengthen their market positions. These comprise the formation of alliances and R&D activities. Other steps adopted by leading market players include an increase in collaborations, partnership agreements, and the development and launch of new solutions.

Key Industry Development:

August 2022 – Ashland shared plans for the strategic expansion of its Viatel bioresorbable polymer R&D and manufacturing site at the National Science Park. The polymers are used for the delivery of enhanced treatment solutions for several chronic diseases.

Segmentation:

Starch Blends Segment to Dominate Owing to Excellent Properties

On the basis of type, the market for natural (bio-based) resins is fragmented into polylactic acid, starch blends, polyhydroxyalkanoate, bio-polyethylene terephthalate, bio-polyethylene, and others. The starch blends segment is slated to dominate the market over the forecast period. The surge is on account of the increasing demand for degradable resin.

Packaging Segment to Register Notable Surge Driven by Rising Non-Toxic Packaging Demand

By application, the market is subdivided into agriculture, packaging, automotive, textiles, consumer goods, and others. The packaging segment is poised to depict substantial growth over the study period. The expansion is propelled by the surging demand for non-toxic and safe packaging.

Based on geography, the market for natural (bio-based) resins is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Drivers and Restraints:

Escalation in Market Share Owing to Growing Demand from Packaging Sector

One of the key factors impelling natural (bio-based) resin market growth comprises the increasing usage of rigid and flexible packaging for several products. These include clamshells, trays, buckets, containers, cups, jars, canisters, and bottles.

However, the market expansion could be hampered by the high cost of manufacturing these resins.

Regional Insights:

Europe to Lead Impelled by Rising Demand for Sustainable Packaging

The rising demand for bio-based and sustainable packaging materials is expected to augment Europe's natural (bio-based) resin market share. The region is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is poised to record appreciable growth throughout the study period. The surge is driven by the escalating demand for consumer goods in the region.

The North American market is anticipated to register substantial expansion over the forecast period. The expansion is propelled by the surging demand for green packaging solutions and an increase in government initiatives focused on sustainability.

COVID-19 Impact:

Industry Growth Affected on Account of Supply Chain Disruptions

The pandemic led to disruptions in the supply chain, resulting in the operation of plants at reduced capacity. The crisis also resulted in a decline in product demand from end-use industries such as textiles and packaging. There was also a shortage of unskilled and trained labor leading to huge losses.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Market Trends in the Global Market Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 on Global Natural (Bio-based) Resin Industry Supply Chain Analysis & Challenges due to Covid-19 Steps Taken by Government / Companies to Overcome This Impact Potential Challenges and Opportunities Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Natural (Bio-based) Resin Industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary By Type (Value) Starch Blends Polylactic Acid (PLA) Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate (Bio-PET) Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Bio-Polyethylene (Bio-PE) Others By Application (Value) Packaging Textiles Automotive & Transportation Consumer goods Agriculture Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

