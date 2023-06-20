Diethylenetriamine Market to Capture a CAGR of 4.80% Between 2023 and 2032 While Touching Approximately USD 260.01 Billion by 2032 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York (US), June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diethylenetriamine Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Futur (MRFR), “ Diethylenetriamine Market Information by Applications, End-User, and Region - Forecast till 2032”. Diethylenetriamine Market could thrive at a rate of 4.80% between 2023 and 2032. The market size will be reaching around USD 260.01 Billion by the end of the year 2032.

Market Synopsis

Diethylenetriamine (DETA) is an organic compound with the chemical formula C4H13N3. It is a clear, colorless liquid with a strong ammonia-like odor. DETA is primarily used as a building block chemical in various industries, including pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and personal care products. Its versatile chemical properties make it suitable for a wide range of applications.

DETA finds extensive applications across industries. In the pharmaceutical sector, it is utilized in the synthesis of pharmaceutical intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It serves as a key ingredient in the production of agrochemicals, such as herbicides and fungicides, offering effective crop protection solutions. DETA is also used in the manufacturing of epoxy curing agents, fabric softeners, fuel additives, and corrosion inhibitors, highlighting its diverse applications in the chemical industry.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Diethylenetriamine industry include

Dow Chemical Company

Huntsman Corporation

BASF SE

AkzoNobel

Tosoh Corporation

Delamine

Evonik

Shanghai Dacheng Chemical Co Ltd

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Tosoh Finechem Corporation

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2032 USD 260.0015441 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 4.80%(2023-2032) Base Year 2022 Market Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2018- 2022 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Dynamics The due to demand from various industries, namely, petrochemical industries, personal care industries, paper & pulp industries





April 2023

Evonik introduced Vestamid Terra, an innovative biodegradable polymer, as a sustainable alternative to conventional plastics. This eco-friendly material is specifically developed to cater to a wide range of applications such as packaging, agriculture, and textiles. Harnessing the potential of renewable raw materials, Vestamid Terra not only offers exceptional performance properties but also boasts a reduced carbon footprint compared to traditional plastics. This breakthrough by Evonik empowers customers to mitigate their environmental impact without compromising on functionality and efficiency, thus contributing to a greener future.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The pharmaceutical sector's continuous research and development activities drive the demand for DETA as a crucial building block chemical. Its use in the synthesis of pharmaceutical intermediates and APIs supports the development of new drugs and therapeutic solutions, contributing to market growth. The agricultural industry's need for effective crop protection solutions propels the demand for DETA-based agrochemicals. With the growing global population and the need to enhance crop yields, the demand for herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides is increasing, thus driving the demand for DETA. DETA's versatile chemical properties make it an essential ingredient in various chemical products. Its use in epoxy curing agents, fuel additives, and corrosion inhibitors contributes to the demand from the chemical industry. As industrial activities continue to grow, the demand for DETA in chemical applications is expected to rise.



Market Restraints:

One of the major market restraints for DETA is the volatility in raw material prices. Fluctuations in the prices of feedstocks, such as ethylene and ammonia, impact the overall production cost of DETA, affecting its market competitiveness. Additionally, stringent regulations related to environmental and health hazards associated with DETA's manufacturing and handling pose challenges for market growth.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the Diethylenetriamine market. The disruptions caused by lockdowns and supply chain disruptions initially affected the market. However, the market witnessed a rebound due to the increased demand for pharmaceutical products and agrochemicals during the crisis. As economies recover and industrial activities resume, the Diethylenetriamine market is expected to regain momentum, driven by the resumption of construction projects, infrastructure development, and the growing demand for personal care and healthcare products.



Market Segmentation

By Applications

By Applications, the segment includes Additives Chelating Agents, Lube Oil Additives, Paper Wet-Strength Resins, Petroleum Production Chemicals, and Surfactants.

By End-User

By End-User, the segment includes the Petrochemical industries, Personal Care industries, Paper & Pulp industries, and Others.

Regional Insights

North America dominates the Diethylenetriamine market due to its well-established chemical and pharmaceutical industries. The region's robust research and development activities, coupled with a strong focus on innovation, drive the demand for Diethylenetriamine in various applications. The pharmaceutical sector in North America extensively utilizes Diethylenetriamine as a key building block in the synthesis of pharmaceutical intermediates and APIs. Moreover, the region's increasing emphasis on sustainable agriculture and crop protection solutions fuels the demand for Diethylenetriamine-based agrochemicals.

Europe holds a significant share of the Diethylenetriamine market, driven by the presence of major chemical manufacturers and a well-developed agrochemical sector. The region's focus on sustainable farming practices and increasing adoption of environmentally friendly solutions support the demand for Diethylenetriamine in the agriculture industry. Furthermore, Europe's strong pharmaceutical industry utilizes Diethylenetriamine for the production of critical pharmaceutical components, contributing to market growth.

Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing region in the Diethylenetriamine market, driven by its expanding industrial and agricultural sectors. The region's thriving pharmaceutical industry, particularly in countries like China and India, fuels the demand for Diethylenetriamine for pharmaceutical synthesis. Additionally, the rising population and increasing food demand in the Asia Pacific drive the adoption of Diethylenetriamine-based agrochemicals for enhanced crop protection and yield improvement.

