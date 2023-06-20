Baby Food Packaging Market to Capture a CAGR of 3.70% Between 2023 and 2030 While Touching Approximately USD 11.94 Billion by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York (US), June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baby Food Packaging Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Baby Food Packaging Market Information by Material Type, Sealing And Handling, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, Baby Food Packaging Market Cosmetic Industry Market could thrive in a rate of 3.70% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 11.94 Billion by the end of the year 2030

Market Synopsis

The baby food packaging market for the cosmetic industry is a specialized sector that focuses on packaging materials and solutions designed to meet the specific packaging requirements of baby food products in the cosmetic industry. This market segment caters to the unique needs of packaging baby food items, ensuring their safety, freshness, and convenience throughout the product's lifecycle. Packaging plays a crucial role in the baby food industry as it not only protects the product from external factors but also maintains its quality and extends its shelf life. The packaging materials used in this market are carefully chosen to ensure the safety and hygiene of the baby food products. They need to be food-grade and comply with regulatory standards to prevent any contamination or adverse effects on the food.

The baby food packaging market in the cosmetic industry finds application across various products such as baby food jars, pouches, bottles, and containers. These packaging solutions are specifically designed to cater to the unique requirements of baby food, ensuring that the products remain fresh, free from contamination, and convenient for parents to use. The packaging materials used are often BPA-free and eco-friendly to align with the safety and sustainability preferences of consumers.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Baby Food Packaging Market Cosmetic Industry industry include

Ardagh Group

Mondi Group

Bemis Company Inc

Amcor Ltd

Winpak Ltd

Silgan Holdings Inc

RPC Group

Sonoco

Tetra Laval

DS Smith

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2030: USD 11.94 Billion CAGR 2030: 3.70% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 Historical Data 2019 & 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growing consumer demand for hygienic reusable, lightweight, easy-to-carry, and safe packaging options · Increasing number of working parents, with better disposable income





December 2019

Sonoco has recently agreed to acquire Corseno Holdings America for a substantial sum of USD 110 million. Sonoco, a leading player in the US market for uncoated recycled paperboard and packaging film or tape cores, aims to strengthen its position through this acquisition. The introduction of lightweight and reusable paperboard packaging by Sonoco enhances product freshness and extends shelf life, providing added value to customers.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The growing preference for organic and natural baby food products has driven the demand for specialized packaging solutions. Consumers are seeking packaging that preserves the freshness and nutritional value of baby food without the need for artificial preservatives, thereby driving the market. With the increasing pace of modern lifestyles, parents are seeking convenient and portable packaging options for baby food. Packaging formats such as resealable pouches and single-serve containers offer ease of use and on-the-go convenience, contributing to market growth.



Market Restraints:

Some restraints can impact the Baby Food Packaging market for the cosmetic industry. These include stringent regulations and standards related to packaging materials, which can increase compliance costs for manufacturers. Additionally, the high initial investment required for implementing Baby Food Packaging solutions and the challenges associated with logistics and supply chain management can hinder market growth.

COVID 19 Analysis

The increasing stringency of regulations related to packaging materials and food safety. Compliance with these regulations can be challenging for manufacturers and may require additional investments in research and development. Additionally, the high cost of specialized packaging materials and the need for continuous innovation to meet evolving consumer preferences pose restraints to market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Material Type

By Material Type, the segment includes polymer, paper, metal, glass, and others.

By Sealing And Handle

The Sealing And Handles in the market include spout tops, heat seals, patch handles, zipper tops, and others.

By Application

By Application, the segment includes liquid milk, dried baby food, powdered milk, and others.



Regional Insights

North America holds a significant share of the baby food packaging market for the cosmetic industry. The region is characterized by high awareness of food safety and hygiene, driving the demand for reliable packaging solutions. The presence of major cosmetic companies and a well-established e-commerce infrastructure further contribute to the market growth in this region.

Europe is another prominent region in the baby food packaging market for the cosmetic industry. The region has stringent regulations and standards for food packaging materials, emphasizing safety and sustainability. The demand for innovative and eco-friendly packaging solutions aligns with the consumer preferences in this region, driving market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing significant growth in the baby food packaging market for the cosmetic industry. Rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, and the increasing population of middle-class consumers are driving the demand for convenient and safe packaging solutions. The region's expanding e-commerce sector and rising disposable incomes further contribute to the market growth.

