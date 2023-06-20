Bathroom Vanities Market to Capture a CAGR of 5.6% Between 2023 and 2030 While Touching Approximately USD 13.1 Billion by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York (US), June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bathroom Vanities Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Bathroom Vanities Market Information by Material, Size, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the Bathroom Vanities Market could thrive at a rate of 5.6% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 13.1 Billion by the end of the year 2030

Market Synopsis

The bathroom vanities market encompasses a wide range of furniture and fixtures specifically designed to enhance the functionality and aesthetics of bathrooms. These vanities are essential components of bathroom design, offering storage solutions and serving as focal points within the space. A typical bathroom vanity consists of several elements, including cabinets, countertops, sinks, mirrors, and other accessories, which work together to provide a complete solution for organizing bathroom essentials and creating an appealing environment. Cabinets form a fundamental part of bathroom vanities, offering storage space for toiletries, towels, cleaning supplies, and other bathroom necessities. They come in various sizes, styles, and configurations, allowing individuals to choose options that best fit their storage needs and available space.

Bathroom vanities are widely used in residential and commercial settings. In residential applications, they are essential for organizing toiletries, towels, and other bathroom necessities while adding a stylish touch to the decor. In commercial settings such as hotels, resorts, and restaurants, bathroom vanities serve both functional and aesthetic purposes, providing guests with a convenient space for personal care and enhancing the overall ambiance of the facility.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Bathroom Vanities industry include

Wilsonart

Eczacibasi Holding

Virtu USA

Caninetsmith

Masterbrand Cabinets Inc

Hangzhou Fame Industry CO. Ltd

Utopia Furniture Ltd

Masco corporation

STRASSER WOODENWORKS

American Woodmark Corporation

Foremost Groups Inc

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2030 USD 13.1 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.6% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2018 & 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Dynamics The demand for bathroom vanities is being driven by the expanding leisure and hospitality industries. High initial cost of raw materials





November 2022

Utopia introduces a range of 20mm solid surface worktops, featuring four new decors that are in line with current design trends. The collection includes three stunning veined marble effects, namely, imperial white, palladian grey, and tempest black. Additionally, there is metropolitan grey, which offers the appearance of a granite-effect worktop.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

There is a growing demand for visually appealing and well-designed bathrooms, driven by changing consumer preferences and the desire for a relaxing and luxurious bathing experience. Bathroom vanities play a crucial role in achieving the desired aesthetics by offering a wide range of design options, finishes, and materials. With the rising trend of smaller living spaces and compact bathrooms, there is an increased emphasis on space optimization. Bathroom vanities with built-in storage solutions, such as drawers and shelves, provide efficient utilization of space, allowing users to keep their bathrooms neat and organized.

Market Restraints:

One of the main restraints for the bathroom vanities market is the high cost associated with premium and customized vanities. Higher-quality materials, intricate designs, and customization options contribute to the increased cost of bathroom vanities, which can limit affordability for some consumers. Additionally, the need for professional installation services can also add to the overall expenses, hindering market growth.



COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the bathroom vanities market. During the pandemic, the market faced disruptions due to supply chain challenges, temporary closures of manufacturing facilities, and a slowdown in construction and renovation activities. However, as people spent more time at home, there was an increased focus on home improvement projects, including bathroom renovations. In the post-COVID scenario, the market is expected to rebound as construction activities pick up pace and homeowners continue to invest in upgrading their bathrooms for enhanced comfort and functionality.

Market Segmentation

By Material

By Material, the segment includes Stone, Ceramic, Glass, Wood, and Metal.

By Size

The Size in the market includes 24-35 inches, 38-47 inches, and 48-60 inches.

By Application

By Application, the segment includes Residential, Non-Residential.



Regional Insights

North America holds a significant share of the bathroom vanities market. The region has a strong construction industry and a high demand for residential and commercial renovations. The growing focus on bathroom aesthetics, space optimization, and the availability of a wide range of design options contribute to the market growth in this region.

Europe is another prominent region in the bathroom vanities market. The region is known for its emphasis on stylish and modern bathroom designs, driving the demand for innovative and aesthetically pleasing vanities. The growing popularity of smart and sustainable bathroom solutions further contributes to the market growth in Europe.

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth in the bathroom vanities market. The region's expanding population, urbanization, and rising disposable incomes drive the demand for residential and commercial construction projects. The increasing awareness of bathroom aesthetics, along with the growing hospitality and tourism industry, fuels the market growth in this region.



