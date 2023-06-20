TrueCommerce Accelerates Automotive Supply Chain Network Capabilities and Market Reach

COVENTRY, United Kingdom and PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a high-performing global supply chain network that provides fully integrated, end-to-end supply chain visibility and management, announced today accelerated investment and enhanced product capabilities for its TrueAuto™ solution. TrueAuto is a cloud-based, multi-tier supply chain integration and optimisation solution for the automotive industry. TrueAuto is purpose-built to address the specific demands of automotive manufacturers and helps large original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), 3PLs, as well as Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers, digitise their supply chains while achieving compliance with industry standards and best practices.



According to Gartner®, "The automotive industry will see in 2023 the continuation of the turmoil experienced in the previous year. Supply chain disruption adds to economic fears while, at the same time, incumbents are pressured to move forward with transforming their value chain on par with vehicle technology."1

TrueAuto offers a cost-effective and efficient solution that helps manufacturers overcome the challenges of the automotive industry's volatile landscape. With over 20 years of experience in meeting the evolving demands of OEMs and suppliers, the product—developed by seasoned auto industry experts—provides a unified solution for optimising production processes and boosting inventory transparency through a single connection. TrueAuto is Honda-certified and meets all Global Materials Management Operations Guidelines/Logistics Evaluation (MMOG/LE) standards. It also offers direct ERP system integration and immediate access to a global automotive supply chain network to strengthen relationships between multinational carmakers and their suppliers.

David Eyes, vice president, TrueAuto, said, "The automotive industry is undergoing significant changes and experiencing headwinds that are causing manufacturers to rethink their supply chain management strategies. TrueAuto helps enable manufacturers to reshape their processes for resiliency, proactively manage their supply chains, and remain compliant with industry standards."

In response to high demand and accelerated market momentum, TrueCommerce has significantly increased its focus on serving the automotive supply chain. It has increased its investment in research and development and product capabilities, and expanded its automotive industry vertical practice area to bring deep automotive supply chain expertise to the auto industry.

Leading automotive companies have already chosen TrueAuto to transform their supply chain processes. TrueAuto customer, Pankaj Gupta, IT infrastructure and operations manager at Woco Tech Elastomere Noida Ltd. said, “TrueCommerce’s Fully Managed Services are very helpful in the smooth exchange of supplier orders and invoices. The portal eased the process as it streamlined our tracking and made the whole process paperless. The portal was up and ready for use almost instantly and has proven incredibly cost-efficient."

Recent TrueAuto Solution Enhancements Enable Complete Integration with Supply Chain

TrueCommerce recently released new enhancements for TrueAuto to improve supply chain processes for automotive companies. These enhancements are designed to provide complete visibility and integration into the backend of the automotive supply chain, allowing OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to gain a full picture of their supply chain operations from the originally planned forecast to the final receipt of goods into their manufacturing facilities. TrueCommerce will continue to expand capabilities serving both OEMs, and Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers.

Going beyond traditional EDI, TrueAuto’s use of APIs and a modern supplier portal delivers more meaningful integration and greater digitisation of the supply chain. The added workflow, reconciliation logic, and cockpit visibility empower planners with greater visibility across the entire supplier lifecycle. This increased transparency translates into improved supply chain performance, enabling organisations to identify potential disruptions sooner and take action to mitigate their effects.

Overall, these product enhancements offer a comprehensive solution for organisations seeking to improve the resiliency of their supply chain operations and bottom-line performance.

“The past three years have reminded us that your supply chain is only as strong as the weakest link,” said Mike Gross, chief product officer, TrueCommerce. “It’s difficult to consistently deliver on the needs of your customers without a highly connected and resilient supply chain that also provides visibility much deeper into the process. Without the right solution, partner, and strategy, achieving that outcome can be merely aspirational. TrueCommerce brings together our pre-connected automotive supply chain network, robust supply chain application, our people, and onboarding capabilities to help deliver those results for our customers.”

