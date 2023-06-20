Global Hydrogen Projects Database 2023: Players Include Fronius Energy Cell, Hitachi Zosen, Synthetic Energy and Reliance Industries Limited

Dublin, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hydrogen Projects Database - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The development of a global hydrogen project database is necessary to keep track of the growing number of hydrogen projects worldwide.

The hydrogen industry is rapidly expanding, and governments, investors, and industry stakeholders need reliable and up-to-date information on the location, size, and status of various hydrogen production projects around the world.



Additionally, a comprehensive database of hydrogen projects can help identify opportunities for investment and research, promote collaboration between industry stakeholders, and monitor progress toward decarbonization goals.

By providing insights into the feasibility and potential demand for hydrogen-based products, a global hydrogen project database can also help accelerate the growth of the industry and bring down the cost of producing hydrogen, making it a more viable option for a range of applications.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Fronius Energy Cell

Hitachi Zosen

DNV GL

HARP System

Synthetic Energy

Reliance Industries Limited

ACME

Gas Authority of India Limited

National Thermal Power Corporation

Linde

Air Liquide Siemens

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Praxair, Inc.

Nel ASA

hydrogenics Corporation

McPhy Energy S.A.

Mitsubishi Power, Ltd.

Plug Power Inc.

