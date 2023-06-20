2023 State of Media, Entertainment & Tech Subscription: Track the Evolving Market for Adoption of Services and Technologies

Dublin, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "State of Media, Entertainment & Tech: Subscriptions 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This benchmark study explores the challenges and opportunities of the pay and free TV environment, including MVPDs, vMVPDs, SVODs, AVOD, FAST, and OTA.

This study tracks the evolving market for adoption of services and technologies, examines what services TV content viewing households are using and paying for, how viewers are bundling traditional and new services, drivers for subscriptions and churn, satisfaction with video services, and more.



Key Topics Covered:



1. THE TV SERVICE LANDSCAPE

1.1 Services Subscribe To/Use

1.2 How MVPD and OTT Streaming Subscriptions Mix

1.3 SVOD Services: Access and Subscription

1.4 Incidence of Getting at Least One Service via Another Service

1.5 vMVPD Access: Access and Subscription

1.6 OTT Monthly Spending

1.7 Perceptions Around Paying for Streaming Services

1.8 Share of Not Paying Full Subscription Price

1.9 AVOD: Usage

1.10 Perceptions About TV Services



2. TV SET FEATURES

2.1 Ratings of TV Search Functions

2.2 Using Apps on Smart TV for Specific Purposes

2.3 Appeal of New Commerce Features on TV Set



3. THE COMPETITIVE TV ECOSYSTEM

3.1 Subscription To Traditional and Virtual MVPD Services

3.2 Subscription to Premium/Specialized TV Services

3.3 Satisfaction with MVPD and vMVPD Service, Perception of MVPD Industry Overall NPS

3.4 MVPD Monthly Spending

3.5 Intentions for MVPD Service in Next 6-12 Months

3.6 Cord-Cutter Perceptions

3.7 Intentions for SVODs in Next 6-12 Months

3.8 Frequency of Short-Term Subscribing Behaviors

3.9 Importance of Features When Considering to Subscribe to a Streaming Service



4. CONTENT

4.1 Importance of TV Content and Features to Household

4.2 Regular Viewership of Specific Genres



5. BUNDLING VIDEO, DATA AND VOICE SERVICES

5.1 Bundle vs. Non-Bundle Distribution

5.2 Home Internet Services: Subscription and Satisfaction

5.3 Loyalty to Home Internet Provider

5.4 Security/Monitoring and Cell Phone Providers



