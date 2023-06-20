Food Blenders and Mixers Market size to hit USD 12.80 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.2 percent – Says Maximize Market Research

Pune, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Electronics business-consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the “ Food Blenders and Mixers Market ”. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market Research expects the market to grow from USD 8.40 Bn in 2022 to USD 12.80 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.2 percent.



Food Blenders and Mixers Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 8.40 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 12.80 Bn CAGR 6.2 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 278 No. of Tables 114 No. of Charts and Figures 112 Segment Covered Technology, Type, Application and Mode of Operation Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The report is a thorough analysis of the Food Blenders and Mixers market provided with key findings including Pricing, investments, expansion plans, and physical presence in the Food Blenders and Mixers market. The bottom-up approach was used to understand the Food Blenders and Mixers market size estimation and growth rates in the report. The report provides information on the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Food Blenders and Mixers market. The financial standing, portfolio, technology adoption, merger and acquisition, joint ventures and strategic alliances are included in the competitive environment for the Food Blenders and Mixers market.

Regional analysis of the Food Blenders and Mixers Market conducted at a local, regional and global level. For a segment-wise analysis of the Food Blenders and Mixers market, it is divided into Technology, Type, Application and Mode of Operation. The report also provides information on the emerging regions that are expected to be major markets for the Food Blenders and mixers market. The bottom-up approach was used to establish the Food Blenders and Mixers market size and its estimation by various segments. Product Type and Application are the segments used to analyze Food Blenders and mixers to determine the favorable and unfavorable aspects that affect market growth. The report involves both primary and secondary data collection methods to collect the data for the Food Blenders and Mixers Market. SWOT analysis was conducted to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Food Blenders and Mixers Market while PESTLE was employed to understand the potential impact of the micro-economic factors affecting the Food Blenders and Mixers Market.

Food Blenders and Mixers Market Overview

Food Blenders and Mixers are kitchen appliances used to mix and blend food ingredients. They include moisturized bases, blending jars or mixing bowls with several attachments. These are widely used in the preparation of various food ingredients such as baked goods, sauces, etc. The increasing demand for convenience foods and the growing need for efficient food processing equipment to enhance quality and productivity are the factors that are responsible for influencing the Food Blenders and Mixers Market growth.

Food Blenders and Mixers Market Dynamics

The growing population has resulted in an increase in the demand for processed foods that are convenient and ready to eat. The Food Blenders and Mixers support reaching this demand by providing effective as well as efficient food processing solutions. The food industry has been focusing to optimize its product portfolio and this resulted in increasing the adoption of the advanced blenders and mixers with high capacity and improved performance. Thus the growth of the food industry drives the Food Blenders and Mixers Market.

The increasing advancements in the blenders and mixer design including wireless connectivity and digital control make them more capable and user-friendly boosting Food Blenders and Mixers market demand. The growing consumption of bakeries, as well as dairy products in developing countries, are growth factors for the Food Blenders and Mixers Market share. The market growth is restrained by the scarcity of awareness about the benefits of food blenders and mixers in underdeveloped regions and high installation costs coupled with the systems.

Food Blenders and Mixers Market Regional Insights

North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5 percent for the Food Blenders and Mixers Market during the forecast period. The increase in the demand for convenience foods, the technological advancements in the manufacturing of Food Blenders & Mixers and the presence of established food processing companies are the boosting factors for the regional Food Blenders and Mixers Market growth. The growing focus on introducing advanced features by key players, such as automated controls, improved precision, and energy efficiency is the key factor for the market growth.

Europe held the second-largest position in the Food Blenders and Mixers Market with a significant market share. The growth in the food industry and increasing demand for convenience foods among the consumer and growing popularity of Ready-to-eat meals, bakery products, sauces, and spreads food products are the growth contributors to the regional market.

By Technology

Continuous Mixing

Batch Mixing

By Type

Double Cone Blender

Screw Mixer & Blender

High Shear Mixer

Planetary Mixer

Ribbon Blender

Others

On the basis of the Type, the market is categorized into the Double Cone Blender, Screw Mixer & Blender, High Shear Mixer, Planetary Mixer, Ribbon Blender and Others. The High Shear Mixer held the largest Food Blenders and Mixers revenue share of 9.2 percent in 2022 and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The High Shear Mixer has several benefits and unique capabilities. Compared to traditional mixing methods, it offers faster processing time. This leads to increased productivity and cost savings for manufacturers.

By Application

Bakery Products

Beverages

Confectionery

Meat Products

Dairy

Others

Based on application, the market is divided into Bakery Products, Beverages, Confectionery, Meat Products, Dairy and Others. Bakery products are expected to grow in the Food Blenders and Mixers Market during the forecast period. Food Blenders and mixers play a vital role to improve the efficiency and consistency of bakery manufacturing processes. The increase in the consumption of the bakery products such as bread, cakes, pastries, and cookies and the growing consumer preference for freshly baked foods are the factors that are influencing the market growth.

By Mode of Operation

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Food Blenders and Mixers Market Key Competitors include:

Buhler Industries Inc (Switzerland)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)

Hosokawa Micron Limited (Japan)

John Bean Technologies Corporation (US)

KHS GmbH (Germany)

Krones AG (Germany)

Marel HF (Iceland)

SPX Flow Inc (US)

Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland)

Tetra Laval International S.A. (Switzerland)

Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland)

Paul Mueller Co (U.S.)

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden)

EKATO Holding GmbH (Germany)

Philadelphia Mixing Solutions Ltd. (U.S.)

Diosna GmbH (Germany)

SilversonMachines Inc. (United Kingdom)

Fristam Pumps (U.S.)

Pentair PLC (The Netherlands)

ARDE Barinco (U.S.)

General Machine Company (GEMCo) (U.S.)



