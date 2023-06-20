Automotive Simulation Market Projected to Reach USD 3,870 Million, at a 10.1% CAGR by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Report by MRFR/Market Research Future (MRFR), ”Automotive Simulation Market Research Report Information by Component, Region, Deployment, Type, Application, and End-User - Forecast Till 2030", the Automotive Simulation market is predicted to grow substantially over the assessment timeframe from 2022 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of around 10.1%. The reports even share predictions regarding the market's growing revenue share, which is likely to attain a market of USD 3870 Million by the end of 2030.

Automotive simulation refers to prototyping and testing vehicles on models to guarantee they are fully functional.

Automotive Simulation Market Competitive Analysis

The catalogue of the top leaders across the global Market for Automotive Simulation includes players such as:

ESI Group (Germany)

Dassault Systèmes (France)

dSPACE GmbH (Germany)

P.G. Automotive GmbH (Germany)

ANSYS, Inc. (U.S.)

TESIS GmbH (Germany)

MOOG INC. (U.S.)

Siemens PLM (U.S.)

Among others.



Market USP Covered

Automotive Simulation Market Drivers

The global Automotive Simulation industry has advanced enormously in recent years. The primary aspect causing a surge in the performance of the market is innovation and continuous improvement in the automotive industry. Furthermore, the requirement for new and demanding vehicle test applications needing more innovative approaches, new solutions, and high-performance equipment given to the dramatic environmental change is also projected to impact the market growth over the assessment period positively. Moreover, factors such as increasing investments by automobile OEMs, improvement of fuel efficiency & emission reduction, rising demand for environmentally friendly simulation program generators, and rising production of automobiles are also likely to enhance the market performance over the coming years.

Automotive Simulation Market Restraints

However, some aspects may limit the market's performance. The main aspect limiting the market's development is the high costs linked.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2030 2030: USD 3,870 Million CAGR during 2022-2030 10.1% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Technology, By Application, By Vehicle type, By End Market, Key Market Opportunities Developing advanced vehicle technology Safety critical control software Key Market Dynamics Rising demand for environmentally friendly simulation program





COVID-19 Impact

The global health hazard of COVID-19 has impacted most industry operations in the last few years. The health emergency affected the industry operations and tremendously impacted public health in nearly 225 nations. The Automotive Simulation industry was no exception to this. The supply chain disruptions and partial or complete lockdowns around various regions worldwide led to several disruptions in market operations. However, with the rapid recovery of the global economy, the market is predicted to showcase substantial development over the review era. The numerous measures taken by the Government to combat the adversities and impact of the pandemic on the Automotive Simulation market will help it to expand.

Automotive Simulation Market Segment Analysis

Among all the components, the Services segment is predicted to secure the leading position across the global market for automotive simulation over the assessment era. The main parameter supporting the development of the market segment is the increase in demand for process improvement and product designs with consulting and design services.

Among all the application areas, the testing category is predicted to secure the leading position across the global market for automotive simulation over the assessment era. The main parameter supporting the development of the market segment is the growing development of a range of models with different parameters by several manufacturers worldwide, causing a need to test the models before finalizing and validating their output.

Among all the end-users, the regulatory bodies segment is predicted to secure the leading position across the global market for automotive simulation over the assessment era since the industry is shifting toward the new priority of manufacturing self-driving cars and environmentally friendly vehicles. The governing bodies should deeply revise the old regulations and enact several new laws to understand how these modern vehicles function thoroughly.



Automotive Simulation Market Regional Analysis

The Global Market for Automotive Simulation is analysed across five major parts: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The research documents by MRFR indicate that the European Region is anticipated to secure the leading position across the global Automotive Simulation industry over the coming years. The region has France, Germany, and the U.K. as the leading development contributors. Further, the German Automotive Simulation Market held the largest market share, and the U.K. was the fastest-growing Market in Europe. The main aspect supporting regional market expansion is the growing investment by major OEMs. Furthermore, the stringent safety standards for vehicle manufacturing and testing are also considered to be one of the crucial aspects enhancing the performance of the regional market.

Asia-pacific Region carried a substantial position across the global Automotive Simulation industry in 2021. India, China, and Indonesia are the leading development contributors in the region. Further, the China Automotive Simulation Market held the largest market share, and India was the fastest-growing market in the Asia-pacific Region. The main aspect supporting regional market expansion is the enhanced production and sales of electric vehicles across the region.



The North American region is anticipated to showcase substantial development across the global Automotive Simulation industry over the coming years. The region has Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. as the leading development contributors. Further, the U.S. Automotive Simulation Market held the largest market share, and Canada was the fastest-growing North American Region. The main aspect supporting regional market expansion is the investments by OEMs, governmental bodies, and component suppliers across the region.

